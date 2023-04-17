Accurate Horoscopes For Tuesday, April 18, 2023

We have a powerful day ahead with the Moon in Aries, a fire sign. Check out what this means for your Sun, Moon or Rising sign, according to each zodiac sign's horoscope for April 18. 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's a super-charged day for you, Aries. Today, the Moon enters your zodiac sign bringing some intense emotions to the surface for you. You're ready to grab the bull by the horns and confront life's problems head on because you may feel angry about the status quo.

This Tuesday, keep a pulse on your emotions — you are prone to outbursts and taking things personally, — even to the point of being argumentative with others. Try to remain level-headed during discussions,and if you're patient, you'll be productive without any apologies needed.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You'll dig both heels into the sand today and appear as an unmovable force should you feel others mistreat you. Today you're focused on team-building, but should someone act too selfish, you become defensive, creating barriers to change where you have influence and power.

You might act a little petty and block requests or make life difficult for someone who tries to manipulate your decision-making. The key is knowing who is a friend or foe today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be flexible, Gemini. Plans can change on a whim due to some shifts in the priorities of a friend. You'll get a last-minute text message to do something unexpected but exciting.

If you have the time, clear your schedule and pitch in, as it could be a chance to meet someone important with strong leadership skills or influence.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Hard work pays off, Cancer. You are career-oriented today. An avalanche of work is placed on your shoulders at work, and while it may feel like an unfair or heavy burden, you may be surprised. This is an opportunity for you to shine.

Today's assignments can be quickly worked through, showing your leadership ability. You'll love the opportunity to work independently and assert ideas you have on how to manage time restrictions, which will impress others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Don't overshare, Leo. It's natural to want to tell others about your spirituality, experiences and faith. But today, let others discover things on their own.

As tempting as it may be to talk about your faith openly, it's too soon in your journey to position yourself as a teacher. It's best to focus on your own growth and encourage others to do the same.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Win some, and you also will lose some; still, today, you are ahead. Expect to receive something of value, perhaps a bonus check or incentive for doing such a good job from a business partner.

With Mercury retrograde around the corner, you could sense a loss coming up or hear rumors that there will be a step back in a project. The bright side is you can revisit what you had planned and make corrections. You'll see how well everything turns out.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Stay calm. Try not to put in your two-week notice over something that can be worked through. Today, you may feel under attack at work emotionally.

Tension can feel burdensome and make you want to quit without looking back. But before you give in to an impulsive desire, think things over for a few days. Once the Moon leaves Aries, you might view your situation differently.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Busy, busy. Today, focus on short and easy projects, then work on difficult tasks.

Today's Moon entering Aries weakens your patience, so you may not be interested in complex projects that absorbed the day. Do what you can to move the dial forward and have something to account for your time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's time to work! Today you're in a heightened creative state as your mind connects with quick flashes of insight and big ideas. You might get a brilliant idea for a new project or want to try something out of the box in art or music.

Your energy levels will be strong, so get in a good workout today. If you love to run, the afternoon will be perfect for a job or going to the gym and hitting the weights.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can be tough. Your assertive side is stronger than usual today, so you'll bump heads with someone. Today's Moon entering Aries gives you a competitive drive and desire to conquer obstacles and challenges.

Others may find you a bit intimidating if you come off too strong. Try to keep a pulse on your actions and words. Read the room and know when to pull back or push harder.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sharpen your mind. You love a good debate, Aquarius, and today you may find yourself at odds with people who think differently than you do. A solid discussion about politics or the decision-makers is on the horizon.

Your input needs to be honest and forthright. If you have something to say, be direct and don't hold back your thoughts and ideas. You'll be appreciated for your forthrightness.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be smart with money. Lock up your credit card and think twice before swiping. You've got a lot going on, and some retail therapy may be what you *think* you need.

Today you could clear out your savings or expendable income cushion if you're uncareful. Remember to keep your budget to avoid buyer's remorse later.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.