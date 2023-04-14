The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes The Week Of April 16 - 22, 2023

The week of April 16 - 22, 2023 is busy for all zodiac signs, but we see a great week for Aries, Taurus and Pisces. This week, many of us get to make our move. While this may seem vague, we are looking at how timing is crucial and how we could improve our lives if we act at the right moment. Success takes a keen sense of our surroundings. We have to watch for the signs. There will be moments when we know in our hearts when it's 'go time.'

Action is key this week. We have several Mars transits to push us into it. However, one transit of note has the power to change everything: the emergence of the 2023 Taurus season on the 20th of April. The Sun enters Taurus during a solar eclipse while leaving Aries, but that's not all kids. We have ... Mercury retrograde coming our way, once again, on April 21.

This is the week when we change our jobs and our relationships. This week becomes the right week to decide we've had enough of some negative patterns. We know we need to change things up. We're not losing jobs or relationships this week; however, we are changing their frequency.

We strongly recognize that things cannot go on 'as is,' and someone here has to take control. Control is good because the alternative is laziness, stagnation and boredom. Starting April 16, we create energetic plans to renew our lives, romances, and work situations ... and because of all that blazing Aries-Taurus energy, we set a course for victory. There is no other option.

Three zodiac signs with great horoscopes April 16 - 22, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Get ready to claim your destiny, Aries, as this week brings you so much support and love you'll feel like nothing short of a superhero. While your Sun season may be coming to a close, you will make the very best of the new Taurus season. All your previous work now starts to pay off for you with dividends.

While Mercury retrograde threatens your peace, you will simply brush it off like the superhero you really are. You will take whatever seems adverse to make it something you can work with. You are without obstacles this week; professionally, you will see a great advancement in your career. While you are helpful to others, this is a great week to work on your life professionally and romantically.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

When the Taurus sun season is about to come your way, you can't say no, and this week will show those around you that you are a person of your word. What this implies is that you want to be taken seriously. You've messed up a couple of opportunities in the past, but this week, you will show several people you are a force to be reckoned with.

You're not the slacker that you once were. Taurus energy enlivens your spirit. Throughout the week, you'll do good deeds that will be unforgettable for some people in your life. You are someone's hero this week, Taurus, and as we gain on the solar eclipse in Aries, you will rise up and take your stand. Mercury retrograde can wait; right now, it's Taurus-time.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What will be apparent during the week of April 16 - 22, 2023, Pisces, is that you feel things are finally mellowing out a bit. You've successfully made it through Aries season, and now, Taurus is finally here to give you a break. You will do great work as you'll ride the wave of power from the solar eclipse.

While the Mercury retrograde may start to push its weight onto you, you will have gained enough mental balance and emotional strength this week to deal with whatever comes your way. You are less intimidated than usual, and once you get a taste of your self-confidence, you may also lead others to higher ground. You will inspire your friends, and co-workers will perceive you as an invaluable partner.

