Every Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For April 15, 2023

According to the love horoscopes on Saturday, April 15, 2023, things are heating up in relationships. While Venus is in Gemini, the brakes get put on in love for the day, and some couples may feel things are a bit off emotionally.

We look to Pluto and the Moon on Saturday. Both planets bring powerful emotions leading to detachment. We may emotionally detach from our love life for the moment, thanks to Pluto's strong reaction to tension or stress. So we lead with our minds and less with our hearts on Saturday.