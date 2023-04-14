3 Zodiac Signs Set Relationship Boundaries On April 15, 2023, During The Moon In Pisces

April 15, 2023, three zodiac signs set relationship boundaries. Saturday is about to bring out certain strengths in three zodiac signs. We will be glad to know that fighting for what we need doesn't necessarily have to be bad in terms of love and relationships.

Our transit today is the Pisces Moon, and with it comes the idea of owning one's 'sacred space.' Some boundaries are too easily trod upon when people get together in romantic relationships. Today, we will let our partners know which lines cannot be crossed.

We are strong and have to make demands; there is no room here for disrespect. If we feel that there are conditions that must be respected, then it's time to speak up and tell people what they can and cannot do where we are concerned.

During the Pisces Moon, we are definitely more sensitive than at other times, and while this may also bring out feelings of compassion for others, we are very aware of our own feelings and needs at this point as well.

We are not forgetting ourselves today; we will stand up for our rights, and what we ask for is only to be respected. We want no fight with anyone, but we will let our partners know that there are boundaries that cannot be crossed and that they need to pay close attention because...it's real.

Three zodiac signs set relationship boundaries on April 15, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may be someone who is in a new relationship, but getting to this place means that you've had enough experience with relationships to know that you won't just give it all up simply because it's new or romantic. You have learned so many lessons in your life, Aries, and while you are excited about this new person, you aren't the doormat that you feel you once were; in fact, you are only too happy to let this new person know who you really are.

You are the sum of your experience, and you've refined yourself into quite a wonderful person; you aren't about to set that wonderful person on fire by letting someone cross a line you have set as the new standard. During the Pisces Moon on April 15, you will KINDLY tell your new love that while you are made of love, you are not here to be stepped on and that they need to watch their step.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If you are to survive any relationship, your person or partner needs to know that you are definitely not the kind of person they can readily take advantage of. Stating who you are and what your boundaries are right at the top will be very helpful, as it will help to avoid confusion at a later date. During the Pisces Moon, you will want your person to be happy and to feel safe with you, but you will also be very adamant about your own truths and needs.

You aren't someone that they can cross the line with; in fact, that's a deal breaker for you. You have your limits, and you don't care if they like it or not; this is you, and you aren't about to become someone else for the sake of love or anything, for that matter. You are your own person, and you need to keep it that way. During the Pisces Moon on April 15, 2023, you will let your person know that they need to respect your boundaries or shove off.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've given all you possibly can in the name of love, and what you've received in return is the pure and true knowledge that you are the love of your life. This means that while you will and do entertain the idea of romance with others, these others cannot push past your own self-love. You demand respect, as you know what the opposite will get you, and you have no intention of going down that road ever again.

During the Pisces Moon transit on April 15, 2023, you will understand that your partner wants more of you than you are willing to give. You will tell them what you can do and what you will not do, and then it will be on them to decide whether you are worth it or not. Should they decide they cannot understand the parameters of your boundary system, then you will not be too perturbed by their decision to leave.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.