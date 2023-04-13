Today's Tarot Horoscope For Friday, April 14, 2023

The tarot horoscope for April 14, 2023, brings insight into today for all zodiac signs in astrology. Find out what the Major and Minor Arcana have in store for you when the Moon enters Aquarius, the sign ruling astrology. There's something in store for all zodiac signs, so check out your Sun, Moon and Rising sign for a full prediction specially made for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Don't put all your thoughts out into the world; you need to hold some of it back. It's nice to get feedback from others, but today discretion is the key to your success.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Be old-fashioned if you want to be. People are always pushing to modernize things, but if you feel more comfortable with less open and conservative values, then do you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

You are lucky, even when you don't feel that you are. You have to trust that the universe will bring you exactly what you need when you need it. You might not feel as though your life is taking a turn for the better, but something good is coming your way soon!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

There's often one person who seems to never have to pay their dues to society. They do what they want and get away with evil, and you feel frustrated by the unfairness. Today, even if you wish karma and fate could lend a hand, you learn to let go and allow the universe to do what it needs to do on its own timeline.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

An ill-timed ending makes it hard to grieve and process the losses. You have been blindsided. You feel totally off-guard, but once you catch your bearings again, you'll see that this was supposed to happen. You need to make space for the next chapter of your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You don't have to be aggressive or overly pushy today. You simply need to go forward with a vision for your life. There's no reason to delay your actions, but take time to listen when you hear advice. It's best to heed a warning when it is given.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Someone has been dishonest with you about their feelings; now that you know, it hurts. It's going to take some time to get over the betrayal. Your heart may never be the same, but you will recover and be more resilient, wiser and knowledgeable about what love is and what it is not.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

There are two sides to every coin, but today you feel conflicted about which path to take. You want to go both ways. You almost wish you could divide your time in half to experience both opportunities. But you have to choose. Flip a coin. Do a pros and cons list, and then see what makes the most sense.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

You want someone who will treat you like the princess that you are. You need a person who understands you have a soft side and a tough exterior. All parts of you need to be respected and honored. Until you find that someone, you won't let your guard down for love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's all fun and games today. No matter what you do, you end up on top of the game. You can't mess up if you try to. You're charmed and fully capable of so many things, and today is one of those days where you win and win some more.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Today is perfect for creating the type of life you want to live and doing so with the love and support of your friends. You have pulled the right people into your world, and now there's synergy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You have to balance a lot of things right now. It's not easy to know what to focus on more. You may need to parse down an area of your life to give more time to what you love doing. You cannot be all things to all people, Pisces. So choose.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.