Luck Runs Out In Love For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 14, 2023, Due To Venus Square Saturn

On Saturday, April 14, 2023, luck runs out in love for three zodiac signs in astrology during Venus square Saturn. We'd love to think that it's an overflowing fount that we can replenish any ol' time we want, but the truth is love is an opportunity to grab, and it's very possible we can mess an opportunity up if we don't act timely. This isn't negative; it's realistic.

During the transit of Venus square Saturn, three zodiac signs need to act now or 'forever hold our peace.' Luck is about to run out, and for Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, that will mean it's GO TIME.

In astrology, Venus represents love, beauty, relationships, and our values, while Saturn represents structure, limitations, boundaries, and restrictions. When these two planets form a square aspect, which is an angle of 90 degrees between them, it creates tension, which has a lot to do with timing, hence the pressure. We need to get moving, or we are definitely going to miss this boat.

During Venus square Saturn, we are dealing with issues like relationship difficulties, financial constraints, low self-esteem and a slew of challenges that also include being unable to be happy or content. This is why it's a tricky season for figuring out what to do about our love lives. If we succumb to these negative feelings, we may not see the goodness in front of our eyes, which could make us miss the right opportunity and, therefore, believe that our luck has officially run out.

Luck runs out for these three zodiac signs during Venus square Saturn on April 14, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What will stop you from claiming the love that may very well be yours to have, is your lack of self-esteem. During Venus square Saturn, you will feel it in your bones. While that doesn't help the situation, you'll notice that because you aren't that keen on yourself, you've blown many opportunities for love, and now, the clock feels like it's timing out. Are you able to find love in the future? Yes, you are, but YOU stand in your own way.

And, on April 14, during the transit of Venus square Saturn, you will feel the distinct feeling of missing out on something important. Your timing is so off that it ends up hurting your life, and while you CAN do something about yourself, the chances of you actually changing are slim. This is your challenge, Capricorn; will you stand up for yourself or let it all fall away?

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have always pushed the important things in life away, believing that you have all the time in the world to get to them and that you'll never run out of time. And while you may be able to seek out love and romance until the day you die, you may end up feeling like you've blown a major opportunity by not acting in time. During Venus square Saturn, you'll notice something: you are actually getting older, just like the rest of us.

You've lived your life in such a way that you may feel like you aren't as mature as many other people your age, and yet, you are getting older, and you're not the child you believe yourself to be. It's great to feel childlike and young, and no one is taking that away from you, but there are things you need to tend to if you're going to have that 'dream' love, then you need to get on it and soon, Aquarius.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If time is of the essence, then you had better get a move on, Pisces, because while you may be a lucky person, that luck CAN run out. It will occur during Venus square Saturn if you don't start taking responsibility for your life. What's going on is that you have put love off for so long, thinking that it will always be available to you, and time and the elements have started to take their toll...on your body, on the bodies of others, on life and love and society in general.

Time waits for no one, and as much as we'd like to think we have forever, we seriously don't. It's time for you to human-up and either accept that you aren't someone who wants love in their life or own the fact that if you want it, you can DO something about it...and NOW. That's how Venus square Saturn affects your life today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.