Today's daily love horoscope for all zodiac signs on April 14, 2023, shows how the Moon conjunct Pluto in Aquarius liberates romance for all zodiac signs in astrology. Here's what it means for your Sun, Moon and Rising sign, plus some advice to help make the most of this vibe ending a long week and starting the weekend.

See how this Friday's horoscope prepares your zodiac sign for love and relationships during a Moon in Aquarius and Venus in Taurus.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, April 14, 2023:

Aries

Your feelings about a relationship may change. You may grow closer and more intimate, but now you see a friendship blooming. This could be the start of a relationship that brings you the best of all worlds. Don't push, though; let things happen organically.

Taurus

Love can sometimes be distracting, and when you fall into something new, a part of you wants to work and build the relationship. The attention may have diverted your time, which affected workflow. Now it's time to step away from love and focus on building back credibility so you can find the best of all worlds.

Gemini

Don't be too intense when it comes to love. All the pieces fall into place. Your relationship feels written in the stars, so you want to believe everything will flow straight into marriage and your happily ever after. But the 'course of true love' never runs smoothly, so even though you may hit a snag or two or a bump in the road, trust that if your relationship is real, nothing can stop you from being together.

Cancer

You can't depend on your partner to be your everything. You may have believed your partner would be everything, but take a step back today. Really think about what you're asking your significant other to do. They may match up in all other areas of your life, but this one may not happen as much as you'd like. So you must have friends and a little bit of your own life.

Leo

Love changes you, and it changes the people around you. Today, your love life makes an impact on others. You might never hear how you influenced your friends, family, coworkers or young people who observe your choices. But how you and your partner conduct yourself makes a big difference today.

Virgo

You're finally over the awkward hump of being new in a relationship, really like each other, and being comfortable and completely in love. Once you can move past the nervous feelings, everything else will be all right. You can build from knowing you've got someone in your corner.

Libra

A romantic relationship can feel strained today, and you may decide you need some space from one another. It's normal to want some time to yourself. As this relationship intensifies, a part of you may want to catch a break. A breather will be healthy for you, and it may make you feel more excited about the time you spend together.

Scorpio

Something unusual may begin to happen in your home life. Perhaps you'd like to move in together. The question will be where you would live together and who would make the sacrifice of relocating.

Sagittarius

Today a strong conversation can leave you feeling a bit detached from your love, and you may even think you will break up soon. You might not understand what's transpired, but today's Moon conjunct Pluto can leave room for improvement in communication. Take things with a grain of salt today, and don't read too far into bad moods. It's just a vibe.

Capricorn

Today money matters can be a touchy point and even make you resentful and controlling. Regarding financial conversations, take a step back and realize everyone has their money style. Know yours and respect your partner's.

Aquarius

Today you are going through so many tests and challenges; love ends up on the back burner of your life. Today, don't detach so much that reaching you is impossible. Give yourself and your love some distance and space while you try to understand your overall expectations later.

Pisces

The past is ready to be set to rest. You've been proving yourself more and more each day regarding your love life. You're rebuilding trust and gaining your respect. So when the past reminds you of things you're ashamed about, don't entertain a sudden lack of confidence. Be yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.