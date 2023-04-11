Every Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For April 12, 2023

Today Jupiter meets with the Sun in Aries, making it a special day for love and relationships. Here's what your love horoscope says for your zodiac sign on April 12, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 12, 2023:

Aries

Today brings lots of luck and love your way. What makes this day so powerful is that you not only have the potential to attract someone special into your life, but you also have a greater sense of your value, contributions to a relationship, and ability to be happy with or without another person in it.

Taurus

You see the past as fortunate. It took you a long time to get to this place where you can look back at a loss and realize it was for the better. Today's Jupiter conjunct the Sun transit helps you to see the good in a relationship ending so that a new one more suitable for you could begin.

Gemini

You feel the love and support of your friends this week. A lot of kindness and good things are coming to you via your social network. Single or coupled, today's Sun conjunct Jupiter places you at the center of love wherever you find yourself.

Cancer

Respect grows in your love life. Where you felt tested by a partner, today you see their love and adoration for you grow. This may not be an easy day, as there can be power struggles and a need to set boundaries. However, once a test of your relationship is passed, it can feel like you're ready to take a partner more seriously.

Leo

Miracles happen daily, even though you may not initially see them happening. Sometimes you meet someone who will figure prominently in your love life and feel a spark, but it takes time for things to manifest. Today, a lucky meeting with a fated future could occur — and you'll feel it, but the patient. What doesn't make sense now can make so much sense later!

Virgo

You want to be with someone who is both generous and kind but also respects your autonomy and right to refuse their help. It's quite the contradiction, Virgo, but today you may see so much promise in your desires. The person you love may understand this conflict that works out within you, and you can talk about it to build a better relationship with one another.

Libra

You can tell immediately when a connection is right, and the same happens when things are wrong. You might not want to admit you're at a crossroads in your love life, but signs show that you will want to pay attention. Today, what is meant to be will reveal itself clearly, and what isn't will be hard to ignore.

Scorpio

Hard work pays off, and when you invest your time into yourself, you feel better, more confident and capable of taking on the world. Today, you see the value in personal commitment and growth. The more you work on you, the greater your relationships will be.

Sagittarius

It's a great day for love and romance, and while you may not have someone to hold due to being single, you will find a way to tap into the dreamy energy of Sun conjunct Jupiter. You can go out with a friend for a romantic movie or enjoy some time with family doing things you love to do.

Capricorn

Something amazing happens in your life, and it can also bring positive energy to your home.

Today's Jupiter conjunct Venus brings beauty and grace to your personal space. This is a great day for decorating your bedroom or changing a few things in the kitchen to make the space more inviting.

Aquarius

An important conversation can lead to an important disclosure or discovery. You may discover that someone you love adores you as much as you do them.

Today can bring to light some promising news about your relationship's future. Perhaps you'll decide to become 'Facebook official.'

Pisces

Today's Sun conjunct Jupiter has you wanting to make your partner know how serious you consider your relationship to be. It's the perfect day for looking at promise rings or buying a nice piece of jewelry for them that they can wear when going out on date night.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.