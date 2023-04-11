April 12, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are 'Luckiest' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. We are so fortunate today, April 12, 2023, as we are about to take our love lives to the next level. This automatically presumes that we are ready to do such a thing...are we? Are we feeling secure enough about who we are to do something outrageous with someone we love? It certainly does look that way, and we can take that knowledge to heart for three zodiac signs. Today is the day we enter the presence of Moon trine Uranus...and the rest is history.

One noticeable thing today is that we may feel extra sensitive to the needs and wants of our romantic partners. And while we may want to tend to those needs, it will be up to us to suggest new ideas to meet them. The idea of being adventurous comes with curiosity, and during the Moon trine Uranus, that may lead to an insatiable desire to learn more about the person we are with. It may also inspire us to share more with them...let them in on who we really are and what we can do.

Generally speaking, today is going to be fun. There are no limits that we can think of, and the way it looks, both parties are into exploring just about everything. This is not only a great day for deep conversation but for the kind of sharing that comes with no talk; today is for getting out there and seeing the world. Certain zodiac signs will forget their troubles today and give it all up for the sake of just being together, in adventurous peace, with their loved ones.

The three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on April 12, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've always been known for your adventurous spirit and the courage to do things nobody else dares to do. With your partner on your arm, you'll want to take full advantage of that spirit today, April 12, during the transit of Moon trine Uranus, because you may have some free time off or you may find that you are so inspired by the idea of newness and adventure that you won't be able to help it.

With your beloved by your side, you feel strong and capable; you want more from your life and are prepared to go for it. Today makes you feel 'in love with life.' Could there be anything better than that feeling? You embrace the idea of risk and exploration and want to run with the inspiration that comes with Moon trine Uranus.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've never been bored, not for a day in your life, and whether you've had something to do or not, you have the kind of imagination that never lets up, and during Moon trine Uranus, on April 12, 2023, you'll be compelled to follow some of those inner visions.

You and your romantic partner have been looking for an excuse to 'get away from it all,' and it looks like today is the day...while you may not escape on this day, you most certainly will be planning for your next jaunt, and that, in itself will inspire you beyond words.

You and your mate will find power in the communications you share on this day, and you will see just how wonderful it really is to be this compatible with another human being. It's rare and wonderful, and it's all yours to experience today, Gemini.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Whether it's about pursuing the spiritual or the philosophical, you and your romantic partner will go on a journey of the mind today, April 12, 2023. You know you can rely on them to 'go with it' as you've experienced this kind of freedom with them before, and during Moon trine Uranus, you and your person will venture so deep into an idea that it will blow your mind.

The idea that you have this person in your life makes you happy; it's so good to know that you've found someone just as 'weird' as you, and isn't that what we all want? Someone who matches our personal oddness? That 'oddness' captures our imagination, and because you are such a deep thinker, you will capture the heart and imagination of the one you love.

