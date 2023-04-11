Horoscopes For April 12, 2023, By Zodiac Sign

Wednesday's horoscopes for April 12, 2023, are here for your zodiac sign. Find out what your daily horoscope and astrology forecast has in store by reading your Sun, Moon, and Rising zodiac signs.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Grab your running shoes, Aries. Today may be tense, and you'll want to be ahead of the curve at the start of the day.

Fit quickly before heading off to work to get your positive endorphins flowing. With Moon opposite Mars, you may want to cut back on caffeine to temper the stressful energy that may come with today's tensions.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today, communication can be a bit tricky as the Moon opposite Mars fosters tension in conversations with others. Should you sense difficulty from others, don't take things personally; Sometimes, an attitude has nothing to do with you, and all you need to do is listen.

Taking time to respond to text messages or give answers to questions. Pay close attention to tone and delivery to avoid escalating conflict.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Soften your delivery, Gemini. Today you've got something important to say and want to ensure your message is delivered clearly without any miscommunication or misunderstanding.

However, today's challenge from the Moon opposite Mars can make the kindest phrasing sound harsh and unloving. Today, take a moment to soften what you have to say. Exercise caution by checking in with the person you speak with to ensure you're on the same page.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's Moon opposite Mars can bring up complex emotions for you, Cancer. You feel torn between asserting your independence and nurturing your inner wounds. Prioritize self-care today. If that means logging off of social media or declining a social invitation, don't hesitate to do so.

You may need to ask your partner to handle a few responsibilities to have time for personal restoration. Don't feel guilty for asking. By taking care of yourself, you also improve your relationships.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Focus on your goals, Leo, because you're ready to make things happen today. With the Moon opposite Mars, you're ready to take charge of your time and create results.

On the plus side, you'll accomplish a lot today, but there is a slight risk of overworking yourself. Keep your eye on the clock to make time for other important things like meals, exercise, and rest.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today can be a creative day but expect there to be some delays. You may need to be more assertive to push through a few obstacles at work.

While stress can demotivate you, try to see the positive in the situation. A sense of humor can go a long way and help you to remain positive and on task.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You're the diplomate of the zodiac, and while you're known for your sweet disposition and compassionate personality, there's a side of you others don't often see — your ability to be tough as nails and protective of the people you love.

Today, your strong personality comes out in full force as you may find it necessary to stand up for a friend, child or partner. Be clear and concise, but don't say anything you'd regret later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today, dreams become a reality because you're willing to work hard for what you want. You will double down on your goals and ensure that you remain consistent in pursuing a vision for your future.

To help you stay focused and accountable to yourself, write a list of things you'd like to accomplish this week and keep it as a checklist you work from.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Money is not an easy subject to discuss with others, and when you feel the conversation leans in another person's favor, it can make you feel defensive.

Today, you are counting the tally and keeping score, but it's not bad. You want and need to be mindful of the bottom line, especially since a financial mistake you make now could cost you more later during Mercury retrograde.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may feel heightened sensitivity and tension with the Moon in your sign squaring Mars. It's important to do a personal inventory of your wants and needs when you feel anxious to keep your focus on what matters most.

No matter how much you need to tackle today, add self-care and personal growth to the top of your daily to-do list. You'll feel much better knowing that as you do for others, you also do for yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Strong feelings about the past, including mistakes you may have made that you do not discuss, can come up today. With the Moon square Mars, a door for healing opens to allow you to wipe the slate clean and start over again.

This is a wonderful blessing while Pluto is in your sign before reentering Capricorn later this year. Whatever themes come up for you today, write them down so you can revisit them later when taking a personal inventory or doing shadow work.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Make time for friends today. While life is hard to handle, a few good friends can make all the difference.

People may not understand exactly what you're going through, but rather than struggle alone, allow others to be there as a shoulder to lean on during your darkest times.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.