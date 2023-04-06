Friday's love horoscope for April 7, 2023, brings the energy of Venus in Taurus and the Moon in Scorpio. We can expect a little bit of intensity in love. According to astrology, here's what the day will bring to your zodiac sign.

Check your zodiac sign's Sun, Moon, and Rising sign, too.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, April 07, 2023:

Aries

Today, false beliefs about love no longer hold you back from accepting what is real. You can love in a way you had not because past hurts have healed, and you are much stronger now.

Taurus

Listen to what your friends say. When you are in a new relationship, people see into others in a way you can't because your rose-colored glasses are on. Be sure to check in with friends to see how they feel and whether or not their instincts resonate with your own.

Gemini

Respect yourself, and you will find someone who respects you in return. Good relationships are built on trust, so when you find a friend who becomes a bit more, build respect into your relationship to make it work.

Cancer

It's good to believe in the person you love. Your unwavering faith in their future helps them to see the possibilities. Sometimes we have to borrow belief from others to see the good in us after a broken heart.

Leo

Love and intimacy grow in amazing ways. A relationship that lacked depth may finally break through the walls of detachment and bring you closer together. This can be the start of a beautifully sincere relationship.

Virgo

Today is the perfect day for partnerships and for growing your relationship. If you strongly need to talk about the future with your partner, tonight is perfect for bringing up what you are thinking and hearing their thoughts.

Libra

Today was made for inner healing and deep, soulful reflection. You grow more mature in love, and you can depend on yourself in ways you had not considered in the past. Your heart is growing stronger, and you feel confident and capable of loving someone new.

Scorpio

Sharing a life with someone is a big decision you may not want to take lightly. Your heart longs for that deep closeness, but for right now, you may want to take things slow to see where your relationship is headed and if your connection is something that will stand the test of time.

Sagittarius

Are you hoping to start a family? You may feel pressured to become a parent or get married soon from well-intended relatives. Their desire is to see you happy and fulfilled, but if this is not what you are hoping for, be prepared to give a solid answer to their concerns.

Capricorn

A difficult conversation will lay the foundation for future talks. Today, aim to be clear on what you expect from a relationship. With Saturn in your communication sector, it will be tough for you to compromise, especially if you want to be married and live with a partner. Be truthful with your wants.

Aquarius

Start small. If you have hopes to buy a house for the future, be willing to make tiny steps toward your goal. Today, see what areas of your spending you can cut back on to allot that money toward savings to buy the home of your dreams or a small slice of the American real estate pie.

Pisces

Today, you feel much stronger about what you want than you had in the past. Your confidence will be noticeable to others. You will radiate maturity, growth and determination to take your relationship to a new level, and one that you were reluctant to try before today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.