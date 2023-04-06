Accurate Horoscope For Friday, April 7, 2023

The Moon leaves Libra to enter Scorpio where the dark side in each of us lies.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Apr 06, 2023
Photo: Artulina and Aleksandr Kichigin via Canva Pro
Friday's horoscope has a simple yet highly accurate prediction for each zodiac sign on April 7, 2023.
Don't forget to check out your Sun, Moon, and Rising sign, too!
Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, April 07, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
A secret gets revealed today. You may have suspected something was off about a particular situation. Today you find out more details, but it will be too soon to confront. Keep the matter to yourself until you have full clarity.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Today is perfect for partnerships. You may be allowed to negotiate the terms of a contract. You present strongly and can, speak with clarity and give good answers and advice.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Focus on the details. Don't cut corners at work when you complete a task. Aim for excellence. If you try to avoid an unpleasant task, delegating it to someone who doesn't mind the responsibility is better. Skipping it can result in a poor outcome for you.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
It's a romantic day for you. Plan an outing or have a nice candle light dinner at home with someone you are interested in. Things are moving in the right direction.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Family matters may intensify. There can be some drama between authority figures. An argument could ensue but try not to get into something unrelated to you or in your control.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Today an intense conversation could transpire. Don't let certain words get under your skin. What is announced today can come across strongly but be taken back later. Be patient.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Focus on financial matters. Check your credit scores and Vantage scores. Pull your credit report to check for errors. Be sure to update old passwords and do a security check to see if any of your personal information has been leaked recently to the Dark Web.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Today strive to be the best version of yourself. Today is a good time to set a goal. Aim to grow an area of your personal life, including self-improvement. Read books on motivation to start. If you have time, search for opportunities conferences or seminars that teach strategies for personal growth.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Don't let the temptation to lurk on an ex's social media win. Keep your sights facing forward. Their public image may not accurately reflect what is happening behind closed doors. So, stay dedicated to yourself and your future.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
A friendship can intensify and become close and personal quickly. Try not to let your guard down until you're sure that this is a person you can trust. Remain diligent.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Focus on work-related matters and do your research. Be sure to avoid gossip, and when you hear a rumor, do your own research instead of letting others tell you what to think.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Today believe in yourself. You may struggle to pick up pieces of your life and move forward. But the universe has a plan for your life and it's always to give you the highest good.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.