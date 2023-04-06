3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On April 7, 2023, Thanks To Venus Sextile Neptune

On April 7, 2023, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love due to Venus and Neptune's effects on romantic relationships. Starting Friday, romance rules, and if you are a Taurus, Virgo or Pisces, lucky you. You may have one of the best romantic experiences of your life this Friday. Read on to discover how today's luckiest in love horoscopes affect Taurus, Virgo, and Pisces this Friday.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on April 7, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Venus sextile Neptune will be working on your sense of intuition and sensitivity. While you are already somewhat empathetic to your partner's inner world, you will be extra keen on what makes them tick on Friday, April 7, 2023. You love this person with all of your heart. You want nothing but the best for them, so you will go out of your way to do something special on their behalf.

You've never been shy about romantic gestures, but today puts you in the lead position for the 'best romantic partner of the year' award. You are truly good to this person, and you will see what gets you: adoration that borders on healthy worship. Apparently, your partner loves you as much as you love them. Score!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

On April 7, you will decide that your partner is more important than you are, mainly because you've started to think that all you are made of is stress and overreaction. During Venus sextile Neptune, you will concentrate on the person who makes you giggle with delight.

They deserve to be treated like royalty today, and you will give them the best of yourself. You are worn out from feeling overly indulgent and wonder if you still 'have it in you' to be kind and loving. Well, guess what? You are not only kind and loving; you are everything and more to the person you love. They love you dearly.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This Friday, you will opt for love over stress. If you choose stress, you could ruin the entire day and not enjoy your time with your partner. With Neptune, there's a risk of having more misunderstandings and confusing interpretations of your loved one's behavior.

But you'll push all ego aside and go for the gold, which your relationship is made of, anyway. Today you accept your vulnerabilities and know your partner will not exploit your weaknesses. They are here to love you, adore and cherish you, and on April 7, 2023, you will let them in, Pisces. This is your life, after all. Grab all the beauty and love you can get!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.