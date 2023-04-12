Horoscopes On April 13, 2023 Are 'Amazing' For 3 Zodiac Signs

On April 13, 2023, three zodiac signs will have amazing horoscopes thanks to the Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn. As Capricorn, Gemini, and Sagittarius embrace the energy of the Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn, they can pause, reflect and release emotional blocks to manifest their deepest intentions.

Last Quarter Moons help us release the things we've outgrown and trust how life unfolds as it is meant to. Here's how Thursday goes for these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs have amazing horoscopes on April 12, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are not your worst thoughts. You have not made any mistakes too big to return from or ruined anything. No matter what happened or what you are still planning on doing, you must believe the universe is divinely guiding you in all matters. Today, as the Last Quarter Moon rises in Capricorn, you are guided to release and let go of the thoughts that hold you back. The thoughts that say somehow you are wrong for feeling what you are and the beliefs that discourage you from trying to align your life to your inner truth.

Today is the day to reflect on what you hold within yourself that hurts you from moving forward, growing, and accomplishing all you dream of. You are on the cusp of so many changes, much of which may include your romantic relationship. For the first time in your life, you feel like you have suddenly stopped, looked up and now see the reality and the truth of everything in your life. You see the spaces where you fell asleep, where you avoided pain and even those aspects that may have never been what you deserved.

But in finally being awake, you must give yourself time. Time to understand there is no rush for this next part of your life. That you have all the time you need to process everything you are now seeing, work through your limiting beliefs and start to lay the groundwork for the life that you hope to live. While it may feel like you need to rush ahead, even that is a belief you can overcome by trusting that you will know when you know, and not a moment sooner, so lean into just being trusting that this process, now that you are fully awake, is one you must consciously be a part of.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There will always be darkness; you must fight to be able to let in more light. But to fight against that comes down to embracing your truth, which you have been searching for. The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn activates themes of rebirth, transformation and the very change you have been seeking.

As you have settled back into finally feeling like yourself, you can now take on everything you previously pushed aside. There is always a time to sit with something, and while action always follows, remember you do not have to make up for lost time because there is none.

When you finally feel like yourself and are excited to do something, you can create waves in multiple areas of your life. What happens, though, is instead of just the change you are seeking, you create a storm that it now feels like you must survive. Today you can learn the art of pacing yourself by looking for where you are being called to rest and where you are being called to act. You can embrace your forward momentum without feeling like you must do it all at once.

Especially now, as you want to get out and enjoy life while working through recent changes, you want to begin in love and a career. Taking care of yourself and pausing before acting was an important lesson the universe has been trying to instill within you since the end of last year. Think slowly in this new phase of your life. Remember that you are creating something you hope you will not have to undo and that by taking your time, you also let the universe help in the process.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Everything you create depends on how worthy you feel to receive it. You cannot expect to create greatness if you still struggle to believe you deserve it. Sometimes you focus so much outside yourself that you forget how important it is to tend to your inner self. This is the part of you that is raw, feels vulnerable and wonders deep down if you have been through everything you have simply because you do not deserve better or even more.

Today, as the Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn lights up your awareness, you will realize how many cobwebs have lingered within the corners of hope. You may have wanted to believe that you deserved more, and while that is the best place to start, unless you fully believe it, you often will self-sabotage and create what your fear is. How you feel about yourself will determine everything else in your life. Whether it is financial abundance, time with those who matter most, or even a romantic partner will all depend on what you tell yourself you deserve.

Some thoughts work against the plans you hope to make here. Tome, your own enemy in the dreams that you are trying to manifest, must take your time and reflect on what your inside voice is saying because you are the one that is always listening.

If you tell yourself you never do enough or are not good enough, that is the truth directing all other moves. You will have to make a jump here to believe you deserve more than you ever thought possible because doors are starting to open in your life, but the only way to walk through is by knowing without a shadow of a doubt you are worth it and that they are meant for you. When you give yourself time to reflect on your inner thoughts, you help to align yourself more with what you want to create in your life, which makes all the difference.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.