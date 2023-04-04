The April 5, 2023 Tarot Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs

Tarot is such an easy form of divination, and each day you can get insight into your daily horoscope for your zodiac sign with a single tarot card reading. To find out what your zodiac sign needs to know this Wednesday, April 5. 2023, check out your Sun, Moon, and Rising sign predictions.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Death

The winds of change are stirring. You've outgrown what you thought you could never be without. You have become stronger and more resilient. You have reached the peak of this situation, and now you're ready to spread your wings and fly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

A new relationship is on the horizon. When you thought you'd never meet someone special, you'll lock eyes with someone who makes your heart beat faster than it has in years. You might not feel ready, but the universe knows when you are.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Don't be afraid. Fear makes you do things you would not do if you were feeling confident and secure. Reach for your dreams and see how life shows up to support you when you need it to. You'll see how fear is merely a shadow that disappears when you live in your light.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You were born to succeed. Those things you tried and failed were stepping stones to your authentic self. You needed to learn those lessons because each time you learned when to say no in the future, you discovered more of who you are.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Sometimes the word 'no' is really a maybe. Sometimes you have to be the squeaky wheel that gets the grease. You don't have to back down if your heart knows you want to fight for your relationship because you believe it stands a chance of making it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

People make mistakes. You see a friend headed down the wrong path, and you can do nothing to stop them. Despite your advice and warnings, they are committed to returning to an ex that doesn't love them. It's hard to watch your friend devalue their heart, but in the end, this is the path they choose to take, and in time they will see the truth.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

A golden opportunity comes your way this week, and you are ready to take it immediately. Changing jobs is a welcomed decision, but consider quitting immediately. You don't want to burn a bridge you may need to cross again later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You're an old soul, so you need friends who respect your values. Some people may disagree with your core values, but don't let that stop you from finding your tribe. They are out there, you have to keep looking.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

Good things often come in threes, just as much as bad things. Today start to count your blessings and anticipate a great gift coming your way, followed by a few others.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

You and your entire life is fertile. It's time to plant seeds of growth in your world through relationships, friendships, and business.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Make promises to yourself to do better. You may not know how things will work, but start with commitment. Make a decision to do what's best for you, even if you aren't 100 percent sure how you will accomplish this big goal.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

There is a lack of clarity in your life right now. You feel slightly off course and need some grounding. Good friends, a lover or even a new job can provide some level field for you to ground yourself with. You're not alone, you just need to look for your support system where you are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.