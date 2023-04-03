tuesday's love horoscope for april 4, 2023

We have a romantic few days in store for us. The Moon will send just the right amount of sensual energy as it travels through the sign of Libra. The Sun is in passionate Aries. Venus is in Taurus, where she rules and is 'home'. When the stars have aligned just right, we are ready to have a beautiful time with our friends, a partner or someone new. How will today's love horoscope be effected Tuesday for you? Read on to find out by checking your Sun, Moon or Rising sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, April 04, 2023:

Aries

You're ready for a relationship to grow, Aries. You're ready to drop the emotional walls you've built around your heart and let down your strong guards. Love has become a teacher for you; even your past pain becomes a place where faith can grow.

Taurus

Things are off course in love, but being off-centered is a natural process when making room for new love. Listen to your heart during these moments, and surrender your need for control or power. Sometimes letting go is the first step to having what you need more of in your life.

Gemini

It's time to let go of the past, as you are a different person than you used to be. Your faith in love may be rocky still, but when you experience a negative thought about something you cannot change, trust that the future is wide open to rewrite your life's story.

Cancer

It's not easy to feel like you're stuck, and you can't move out or break up with someone you cared about but are no longer in love with. Surrender this moment and wait. The answers on how to make the next move will come to you soon.

Leo

Spend some time in nature. An amazing thing happens when you can enjoy time in nature. A little me time can help you to feel compassionate toward yourself and others. It revives your empathy. Today can be healing for you, Leo, if you give yourself some quality time.

Virgo

Grace is love. When you feel hurt by someone you care about, they may never ask you to forgive them. But you can still have grace in your heart and release them from your judgment. Grace is a gift you give to yourself, and it helps protect your heart from hardening so you can love and love well.

Libra

Today is a new beginning. You may find out you'll have a baby, or perhaps you will meet someone new who lights a spark in your heart. You may find out that you're ready to start again and let old fears slide so you can slip into a new relationship. Today's a blank page, and you get to write whatever it is you want to write on it.

Scorpio

When someone catches your eye, it's an amazing experience. The mystery of love ignites in your heart. You may start to daydream about what life with this person could be like. You might find that you're fantasies of love are reborn, and you're ready to see what is beyond their smile.

Sagittarius

The winds of change are here, moving your love life in a new direction. When love starts to change you, you see into yourself. You start to see the things you like, and you also see the things you don't like. Today encourages you to make new choices and to be the person you know you can be because you're ready.

Capricorn

This is merely a transition period. You are at this one place in time that is uncertain. When you're between relationships, between loves or at the start of ending an affair, it's all new. Try to have fun with it. Even though it's not easy and can make you feel a little scared, there's a new day dawning, and you are entering a chapter where you discover life on different terms.

Aquarius

Love can be out of harmony with who you are inside. When you start to make compromises and deals with people because you want them to be happy, are you doing it at the expense of yourself? Your intuition may be silent during these moments. When you find peace, you'll know that you're on the right path once again.

Pisces

Love does not have to mean you are giving up your freedom. You don't have to see the grass as greener on the other side. You do have the strength to say goodbye to singleness. You can learn to strike a balance between time with your friends and time with a new love. Practice and time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.