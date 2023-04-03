All 12 Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For April 4, 2023

When the Moon enters Libra, we are invited to connect with our intuition, maternal energy and love. We demand fair treatment of others and support balance in legal affairs and politics. Today's tarot demonstrates these themes in today's horoscope reading. To find out how this energy affects your zodiac sign personally on Tuesday, March 4, 2023, read your tarot card for Sun, Moon and Rising Sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, April 04, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Quitters never quit, Aries. Today you may feel tempted to give up due to how long and difficult a particular job may be. But don't sell yourself short. You're so close to success, and you won't want to miss out on the sweet taste of victory.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Live life ready to receive a special gift just for you. When you are kind toward others, the universe returns the favor in more ways than one.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Death

You've become so good at one thing that you could teach others how to do it in your sleep. It's time to say goodbye to playing the student. You're ready to share your knowledge and help others do what you've been able to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

It's super tempting to lurk on an ex's profile, but you hurt yourself every time you do it. Just delete and block. You've moved on. You don't need to check and see what's happening in their life. Your life is so much better now that they are gone.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

The struggle is real, but you are a bit of a fighter. People may try you today, but you won't let them get under your skin. You are acutely aware of how haters act when they are jealous. Today go with the flow and pay no attention to them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Your intuition is so sharp that you can almost tell what a person will do long before they do it. You aren't easily misled by lies or deception today. When something doesn't feel right, you catch it quickly.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Always check references and be sure that you read the fine print. Signing a contract or making a deal needs more than a word and a handshake. Consult a friend or lawyer who knows the area of the law to review your details.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

Luck is what you make of it. Opportunities happen when you make space for them to exist. Start working in the area of your passion and watch the universe open doors for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

You are beyond lucky. Your life is heading in a really good direction because of who are and all the hard work you've been putting in at your job and other areas of your life. There's no other direction for you to go than up!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

The law is on your side. When you see someone act wrongly, don't think that they will never get caught. They give themselves away, and the karma is there waiting to do what it does best — pay its due.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You can learn something new. If there is something you've always wanted to try, don't worry that you're a newbie. There are free classes online, people who teach a course on Udemy, and you can start slowly and build your skills from there.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

A new person may enter your life and cause some confusion. When you are in an unhappy relationship, you can feel a little vulnerable but don't let yourself do something that compromises your integrity. End a relationship before starting a new one.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.