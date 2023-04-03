3 Zodiac Signs Are 'Luckiest In Love' On April 4, 2023, During Moon Trine Venus

On April 4, 2023, everyone benefits from the Moon trine Venus, but three zodiac signs are luckiest in love. Taurus, Cancer and Scorpio take their good fortune to a new level in relationships on Tuesday by celebrating compatibility.

One of the things that will stand out for us today is our sense of empathy. We feel for the person we love, allowing us to 'hear them out.' This transit, Moon trine Venus, allows us to step back and let someone else be the 'star' of the show, meaning we are not so concerned with grabbing the spotlight. We are more concerned with the idea of our partner or date being able to feel free enough to be themselves around us.

April 4, 2023, lets our natural compassion and affection come into play. We are interested in what the person in front of us has to say, and we listen earnestly to what comes out of their mouths. They will see that we are genuine and trust us more in this way. Trust in this way establishes a future together, and the idea of being able to speak freely with a person sets up a precedent for the relationship's future.

The three zodiac signs luckiest in love on April 4, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Transit Moon trine Venus is an aspect that is particularly beneficial for people with a Sun, Moon or Rising Taurus sign. Because you appreciate everything beautiful, you can see the good in the person you love. While that might seem obvious, this isn't the kind of beauty that is necessarily physical; what Moon trine Venus opens up for you is a doorway to that person's inner character. You will give them the space to shine, to steal the spotlight if they wish, and what you'll see when this person feels free and easy around you will melt your heart. You will feel emotionally balanced on April 4, 2023, allowing you to give as much love as you have inside yourself. Your connections to friends may deepen as well.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

As a Cancer, you are a Water element sign ruled by the Moon, and when the transit is Moon trine Venus, it's as if nature and the cosmos work to amplify your intuitive and empathetic skills. This may be when you tell your loved one something secretive or highly important because on this day, April 4, 2023, you will feel that you can finally trust this person. It's not that they were ever untrustworthy, but you needed a sign to let you know that it's all OK and that this person is officially one of your tribe. What this also creates in you is the idea that you can stop thinking about yourself and start thinking about them; you are highly compassionate today, and you feel much more at ease than ever before, which also brings out your affectionate side. You want to be close in proximity to your loved one today.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If you have a partner who has, perhaps, complained about your lack of affection, today is the day you change their mind. Yes, you've had things on your mind, and you might even say that you haven't been feeling like yourself recently. Here's the thing: you've noticed this about yourself, and during Moon trine Venus, you'll be so in touch with your partner's emotional state that it will snap you right out of any funk you've been in. You appreciate that they have the patience to ride things out with you. Still, on April 4, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Venus, you'll completely regain your old self again, leading to great emotional awareness of what your partner desires from you. Your needs for physical affection and intimacy will be heightened, and before long, you'll be back to being your old dazzling Scorpio self.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.