Today's Love Horoscopes For Monday, April 3, 2023

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, April 03, 2023:

Aries

Celebrate the sweetness of life and love. Look deeper into your relationship. Explore the untapped meaning of things. See what your heart confidently knows by allowing your guard down and letting things happen on their terms.

Taurus

You've found the one you've been looking for. Feel confident about what you feel. Your heart knows what is real and what isn't. It can tell when you are where you need to be or when something does not feel right to you. There's a sense of comfort, and amazing things start to happen when you give in to that feeling.

Gemini

Love is a miracle that takes your heart by surprise. We can become so impatient when it comes to relationships. We try to force things to happen before the timing is right or cling to a person we think will give us what we need and realize later they were wrong for us. Today, the miracle is finally unfolding, which may take you by surprise. A part of you gave up believing that you could have what you wanted. Now that the moment is here embrace it and enjoy being at the right place and time.

Cancer

Waiting for your soulmate can feel like a long process, but you'll find that person when you both are ready. Your life and your heart will become their sanctuary. So your job is to prepare to be the lover you know you can be. Make wise choices today and slowly remove the unhealthy habits that hinder a bonding relationship filled with trust and deep emotion.

Leo

Trust your feelings, Leo. Your emotions will guide you forward. You don't have to force a matter or relationship that feels untimely for you. But, when you sense that love has led you in the wrong direction, set a clear intention. Envision the type of relationship you truly want to have. You may have it with this person or perhaps this relationship will lead you to your forever partner. The purpose of today is to lead by intent and to choose to trust yourself even if you feel afraid.

Virgo

You have won the heart of your love, and they have yours as well. People say love is supposed to be simple, but you may not find it so easy to be with your true love. You may need to go through a few hardships, but your relationship can grow stronger if you handle each moment with care and use it to show support and love toward one another.

Libra

Love teaches you things. You grow from pain and sorrow every day you learn to love someone. You mature and become a wiser and kinder person. Today, your love and willingness to learn from mistakes expand. You feel a strong sense of commitment to being part of a team instead of only looking out for yourself.

Scorpio

The right person in your life will give you a sense of healing energy. There's a certain type of enjoyment you experience when you are with the right person. Life feels a little easier. Conversations flow. You can tell that you are meant for each other because of how well your worlds fit in and how the universe seems to make room for your relationship.

Sagittarius

Something that used to hurt you no longer stings like it used to. You're much stronger now. When things happen, you sense them long before they transpire and have learned how to avoid the problem and sometimes not get involved. Today, you exercise your right to do what's best for you. Love may have hurt you in the past, but today, you use those lessons as a stepping stone, and you feel a strong sense of empowerment.

Capricorn

You might be making a big move in your relationship. Perhaps you and your partner will begin to explore the idea of moving in together. Change is good. Change allows you to let go of the past and create a future that is defined by the new version of you in love with a person where you feel complete, whole and seen.

Aquarius

A trip with your sweetheart is a wonderful way to start this new month. You might not be able to go away on an adventure now. But planning ahead and patiently waiting for the date to leave can be a wonderful lesson in patience. You both need something good to look forward to.

Pisces

Life can be stressful, and those emotions can channel into your relationship when you feel overwhelmed. Give yourself permission to make mistakes. As you learn to be gentle with yourself, you also extend that love and care to others. You are only human, and no one expects you to get everything right every time. Your mistakes sometimes make you more lovable.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.