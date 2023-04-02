April 3 - 9, 2023 These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love

For those of us who enjoy living out or fantasies, this may be just the week we needed. April 3 - 9, 2023 may end up being a very loving and caring week for those of us who are willing to do the work needed to create a safe and promising love life for ourselves. We have some strong Venus transits going on this week, which, for some signs of the Zodiac, will create an opportunity for us to connect with others on a deeper and more empathic level. During Venus conjunct Uranus, we may get to see how this aspect can bring a sense of compassion and understanding to our relationships, making it easier to forgive and heal past wounds.

With the Virgo Moon arriving at the top of the week, our emotions may become more analytical and practical. We may seek to bring order and structure to our inner world and focus on the details of our relationships. This can be a good time to review our habits and routines, especially those related to self-care and our health.

As for living out our fantasies, we have Venus sextile Neptune playing an important role in how we find our inspiration. We may turn to playfulness in romance, as it's too easy to get sucked into the matters of the world. Nothing ruins the mood like current affairs or worldly matters, and for those of us who really aren't up for being depressed, we may find that it's best to turn to fantasy...and to bring along a friend, while we're on the journey.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on April 3 - 9, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If you allow yourself empathy, it can sometimes overwhelm you, and during this week, you may have to watch our for taking on too much of another person's problems. This will allow you to draw boundaries and let your partner know that you are always there for them but that you cannot be taken advantage of. What makes this a true positive is that when you draw the line and establish borders, you can grow into who you really are. This week lets you know that it's not your job to be the caretaker of the person you are with, but rather, the partner. This lesson will hit home with them, too, and you may find yourself in a radically new situation — with them. They are willing to grow and learn, and so are you. The Mercury transits rules this week where you are concerned, Cancer. Open and honest communication put your love story on the map.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may find that during this first week of April, both you and your partner might get into something fun and self-healing. This is a great week for Scorpios to set up a spiritual practice, or try something new in that field of interest. Classes and courses are open to you, and they may spark your interest. You don't want to have a partner that doesn't share like interests, and you're lucky in so much as they are very much into whatever you present. What you may end up telling them, however, is that this isn't all up to you, and that their input is not only necessary, it's interesting. Mercury allows for better communications between the two of you. It's time you tell your person that they need to participate in the love game; it's not all on you. Don't worry, this will work out for you. Speak up, and get what you need.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Fantasy is your bread and butter, and nobody knows how to work the fantasy like you do, Sagittarius. You would prefer to live in a fantasy world, and knowing this, you've chosen a romantic partner who follows your lead. During April 2 - 8, 2023, you will find that the weight of the world is way too much for you to deal with, and you and your mate will excuse yourselves from all that is real, and you'll find a cozy little nook to share stories of love and imagination. During Venus sextile Neptune, you'll be especially inspired by the charms of your partner, as you always knew they had it in them, but are still surprised at just how rich their imagination really is. This is what you call happiness; with the Virgo moon encouraging the balance of beauty and harmony in your love life, you may feel that April will indeed be 'your month.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.