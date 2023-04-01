Every Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscopes For April 2, 2023

There's an amazing message for each zodiac sign on April 2, 2023. Here's some insight into the love and relationship horoscopes for Sunday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, April 02, 2023:

Aries

Give yourself permission to take care of yourself, Aries. Today, a million demands come to your doorstep, but you are the one who decides if you'll answer and who to let in. Today, focus on being you. When your inner being is in order, the rest falls into the right place.

Taurus

The ego knows, but so does the heart. There are days when you're unsure what to think or believe about love. But at this moment, listen to the inner voice that guides you to the place of peace. Where there is peace, love is there, and that's when you know you've arrived home.

Gemini

Friends can only tell you what they think because they don't know what's inside your heart. Your heart is made for you to explore, and when you meet someone who understands and sees into you, it feels right. No one else can explain it, but when that happens, you don't really need them to, either.

Cancer

Relationships are work, but what's so amazing is finding that one person who wants to do the work with you. They don't want to fight against you when you are trying to build a life with them. Today work feels more like play because it helps you to see a partner in your life who is by your side through good and bad times.

Leo

The universe knows what you need. All you have to do is ask for what you are seeking. Then, suddenly the stars align, the clouds part, and you show you're ready by sitting in your faith. Thinking and believing conceive hope, and in that space, love is born.

Virgo

Today, share your time with someone who makes you feel good. Investing your time in a person who holds your heart and gives love back to you in greater measure. You feel great and like you can take on the world.

Libra

It's a beautiful day for love, and in the moments where you explore happiness, you find out what you need and what it is that you don't. This day is a day of great discover for you, and romance is the best path to take.

Scorpio

It's the little things that make love feel so good. When you get to spend a simple moment with someone you love, it shows you that date night does not have to be expensive. You just need a little intention and a spark with the right company.

Sagittarius

Try something new and fun to discover a side to yourself you did not know you had. Today explore the world as if you are seeing it for the first time. Make play a priority and let your guard down a little if you dare.

Capricorn

Your family can't always help you to know who to love, but they can guide you by sharing stories of happiness and joy. They are the first people you ever loved. So, when you feel like you've lost your way, spend time with relatives to remember what unconditional love feels like for you.

Aquarius

Be open to communication. Share your thoughts and feelings without worrying if someone will judge you. It's a big brave thing to speak from the heart and to let others know your thoughts. You grow stronger when you are transparent and authentic, and if someone does not honor who you are, you know they are not meant to be for you.

Pisces

Investing in yourself is a pathway to true love, and it helps you to find the person meant for you. Your love is trying to find you as much as you are looking for them. You can find each other through your common goals and interests. The way to self-love often leads you to people who cherish the same things you do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.