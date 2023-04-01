Relationships Improve For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Month Of April 2023

Four zodiac signs see their relationships improve during the month of April 2023. The only way to describe what we feel this month is shock and awe. While March was epic because of Saturn and Pluto’s shift into new signs, this month holds the second in a series of two back-to-back Aries New Moons, except for this April, we have a Total Solar Eclipse on the same day.

All planets stay direct until the end of the month, the 21st to be exact, so it is still the perfect time to move ahead, embrace that Aries energy, and trust the green light you are being given from the universe. This is also the only month of the year that Pluto will be direct in Aquarius before turning retrograde next month. That innovative energy for the future will lend a hand to your relationships, inspiring you to make sure you are creating what you really want.

This April, the major themes are committed movement forward, renewed joy for life, and the ability to see how everything was always connected clearly. It is exactly what you need to be able to see that you have everything you need to improve your relationship and your life, even if it leads to a few moments of shock and awe.

During April 2023, here are the four zodiac signs whose relationships improve:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This month carries the theme of the new beginning you finally dared to initiate last month. As a Sagittarius, this is the first month since July 2022 that you are free from the lessons Mars in your romantic sector has brought you. Since leaving Gemini, the zodiac sign that rules your relationships, you have had the perspective and clarity over what you must decide for yourself.

Last month, you were inspired to focus on what was coming together, what was already changing and most of all, what you had learned about yourself and your partner. There likely was an ending to a relationship that you have outgrown or just leveled up from within the past few months, but it seems already that something else has been beginning. This will continue to grow in April as it is about improving your relationship, yourself, and your life.

This month Venus shifts into Gemini, giving you a softer approach to the lesson from Mars that you are just wrapping up. You will also be more focused on love than other aspects of your life, which means you will see this area grow. The biggest news is that while the Aries stellium had now dissipated, it had mentioned themes around marriage, commitment, children, self-expression, and joy. Well, not only did the New Moon in Aries last month cement this beginning, but the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries this month will have this new beginning take off like a rocket. Everything is looking up this month, and you are finally ready to see what growth and courage are for.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You get to decide what makes you happy, and you get to decide to hold yourself no longer back from the life and love that you keep dreaming of. In the month ahead, fresh off the heels of the Aries stellium and New Moon from March, your chosen path will continue to deepen. Aries is your sister sign and represents romantic relationships for you. As part of your healing in February, you took a big chance on love again. This might have made you more vulnerable, committing or moving in together.

But it was the beginning of a new chapter in your love life that is the cumulation of everything you have been working towards and the reminder that you do not need to compromise the peace you feel within to keep the peace outside of yourself. Try to embrace the energy of this month as it comes because with back-to-back Aries New Moons, one from March and the Total Solar Eclipse this month, your new beginning is about to get supercharged.

Believing in your choices makes it easier to not hold onto what others think or feel, which means you enjoy your life. Do not hold back at all this month, Libra. No matter how fast it may seem like things are going or how unbelievably amazing they become, trust the pace and keep reminding yourself to enjoy what you have always wanted now that you are finally receiving it.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This is the first month in your lifetime that Pluto, the planet that rules transformation, is in Aquarius, the sign that governs all themes of romance for you. Pluto has been in Capricorn since 2008, and it has been a time for you to focus on health and routines so that you can feel more empowered and embrace your life and even your own truth. Now that Pluto has shifted into Aquarius, lighting up your romantic sector and the New Moon Total Solar Eclipse in Aries activating travel and luck, you will have an amazing month ahead. Pluto is associated with death and rebirth, rising from the ashes, taking what was done in the dark and bringing it to light.

Pluto is now in the unconventional and dynamic sign of Aquarius, which means that when it comes to love, the more untraditional, the better. Make sure that as part of Pluto’s time in Capricorn, you have let go of any lingering beliefs or values concerning love that truly are not yours so that you can embrace the freedom-loving energy of Pluto in Aquarius. Next month, Pluto will begin its first retrograde and cross back into Capricorn, have no worries, though, so you can ensure you embody all the lessons necessary for growth.

In this month ahead, it is important to recognize that things have changed and that you are being guided to leave your comfort zone on all fronts. If your comfort zone has also been a place that also helped you find validation, then this may seem scarier, but it is also all part of you expanding into greater abundance. Trust the process; the risk will always be equivalent to the reward.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Before moving ahead, you must be able to see everything clearly. At the start of this month, you will have a Full Moon in Libra that will shine a light on everything you might not have seen or even known. This can also help clear any confusion between you and your partner, as you might finally feel like you understand their process or perspective. This will lead you into Mercury’s shift into Taurus, where, especially at the start of the month, it joins Juno and Venus, creating a powerful triad of energy to help you understand what you need from love and how to achieve it. This can help you also comprehend your thoughts and desires more deeply to understand your next move fully.

While the romantic energy will be high all month, it is especially strong at the beginning meaning that it is your best chance for love and to feel like you finally have all the pieces to a puzzle you have been trying to put together. This will allow you to feel like things are improving for you, which will improve your romantic relationship. You have a lot of feelings, but you can get so caught up in them at times that you miss the wonder of what you are around. By tapping into this, you will enjoy the month ahead and all the surprises that come with it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.