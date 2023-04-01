Tarot Horoscope For April 2, 2023, By Zodiac Sign

Today's tarot card reading brings a lot of fresh information for your zodiac sign. Here's what Sunday's horoscope has in store for you on April 2, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, April 02, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Kick up your feet and relax. The month of March is behind you, and now it's time to turn the page and start writing on a clean slate. There's so much to look forward to that your mind is brimming with fresh ideas and hope. But before you rush out the door to start building your dreams or creating new memories take a moment for self-care. Today, practice the three Rs: rest, relaxation, and review.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Life is sweeter when spent with someone you love, and today the door opens to relationships that provide warmth and familiarity. When did you last enjoy a leisurely dinner with a good friend or cut up in fits of laughter with your best friend? April is young, and it's always good to set the tone of a new month by creating a memory that brings a wide smile to your face.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You're a visionary, Gemini. You've been daydreaming about your future and the success you want to achieve this month. There's an air of impatience to your ambitious goals. It's hard to wait for your future to become a reality. But before making big power moves that create momentum, keep both feet on the ground.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Life is like building a house; you need a solid plan, a blueprint and the materials to be successful. The same is true about your dreams, Cancer. If you spend most of your time without planning, you'll get things done, but not with the precision you want. Sure action requires you to also have a confident plan in place.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Trust the process. Everyone has a little fear of failure, but when anxiety grips you to the point where you feel like giving up, tap into the lion inside that rises when you think of your dreams. You are brave, Leo, and when you don't know whether or not you can do all you need to look in the mirror and see the person who has overcome many mountains in the past and can do so again.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

It's not bragging if what you say is true. Sharing your accomplishments isn't 'tooting your own horn. It's you sharing your experiences and letting the people around you know that you're there for them. They see the great things you've accomplished and you're there to help them do the same thing too.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Today, everything falls into place. You find the right person at the right time. The money comes through. There's a feeling that the world is moving forward, and the stars are aligned. It's a good feeling, Libra, when you align with the universe. Everything works out for you, and you, in turn, work in a way you have not been able to in a while. All is well with the world.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

Strength does not mean you have to be hard. You can push a matter by pulling back and withholding your power. You might disagree with how things are going in a dating relationship, so stop pursuing them. If the person you want really desires to be with you, they will miss your presence. They will call to see if you're OK and wonder why you are acting differently. Letting go is a different way of holding on and finding out if they are clinging to you, too.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

A magical thing happens inside of you when you finally allow the world's haste to stop influencing your choices. You don't have to be 'on' all of the time, and you certainly don't have to answer every message that comes to you when the phone beeps. Today is about spiritual growth, which means unplugging from the rest of the world and letting your inner voice grow louder and louder until you can hear it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Oh boy, you will want to pay close attention to the little white lies someone tells you. You can tell when the tone drops, and their voice sounds like it's going over gravel. There's dishonesty in how they deliver their words, and you may find it hard to believe. How could someone so respected be dishonest at the same time? You might be the first to spot their inconsistency, but it's not for you to pretend it did not happen.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

Open the windows and let the freshness of spring come into your room. Today you get to exhale and breathe in all the great things life offers. Today is smooth sailing, like a road with no traffic, and you've got somewhere important to go. Luck is on your side, and it's a wonderful feeling. Strive to enjoy the moment.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Don't quit. When you reach a certain point in the journey where you feel like you can't take it anymore, you need to stick around the most. You're so close. Do you want someone else to strike the jackpot after you do all the work? Hang in there, as good things will come to you when you refuse to give up.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.