Accurate Horoscope For Today, Sunday, April 2, 2023

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, April 02, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Progress is sometimes better than perfection. Today's Moon in Virgo has your eye on the prize. You might decide to get a workout in, organize the garage and sort through the bedroom closet. But, Aries, slow down. There's more to life than 'getting tidy,' You don't want to miss the day's beauty because you are lost in the details.

Today do your best, and when you're closing the blinds, shutting down the computer and turning in for the night, be certain that what did not get done will be there waiting for you tomorrow.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Romance is wonderful, but there's merit to steady routines and solid plans. Today, the bullish side of you wants to enjoy life slowly. You find comfort in knowing what to expect, how life will unfold, and the luxuries that come with 'the good life.'

Set realistic expectations. There's an element of unpredictability to manage today, with Mars creating a little friction in your home life. However, you can set boundaries for yourself and others so you don't get sidetracked by life's mishaps that throw your schedule off-course.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today was made for binge-watching shows while fine-dining on microwave popcorn while curling up in a blanket next to your furry pal. For you, home is healing. Today, staying close to familiar things gives you a deep sense of comfort and love.

You may enjoy a moment of fun and play without any goal in sight. This Sunday, your heart needs rest and reprieve from life's stressors, which can be best found within your own four walls.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Don't stuff your feelings, Cancer. Emotions threaten to get the better of you. You'd like to voice your opinion, but the nicer side of you has stuffed your emotions too long.

The wrong emotional button is pushed, and you'll go over the edge. Despite feeling foolish, drowning in a sea of cathartic tears, release the tension. You need clarity, so let your feelings show.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Money matters, Leo. This has been quite a week for spending. From a car needing auto repairs to a cell phone screen crack and a few home projects, debt can pile up quickly to stress you to the brim.

Today you can square a few things away and set yourself on a tight budget. You can catch up the next month, but it's time to keep your eye on the bottom line today.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is your time to shine. Now that the Moon has entered your zodiac sign, where it will be for the next two days, you're feeling more like yourself. You can get a good nap and catch up on much-needed rest.

Today, plan your upcoming week to include your workout schedule and a new meal plan after ditching foods you don't want in the pantry this weekend.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are a peacemaker, Libra. When people don't get along or if you sense the tension between friends, your ear is ready to listen and hear what they need to say. Today, you will be hyper-diligent about helping others get through a tough patch. You're good at playing referee and mirroring behavior you want others to emulate.

The only thing you need to remember is that there are areas of life that you may not need to venture into because it's beyond the scope of friendship, and a therapist referral may be better instead.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Everyone needs that friend who zips into their lives and makes things run smoothly. Today, your inner control freak that people complain about comes in handy as you help a friend get it together. You'll offer to run an errand or share advice on making a room cozier and more feng shui. Your strong personality and powerful presence come in super handy today, and the day ends with you feeling good, too.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your inner entrepreneur is happy today. Today you cross your t's and dot your i's as you finish up a few projects and tasks that result in a big payment.

You earned what you make, and it will feel incredibly fortunate to do what you love and to get recognized by others while making a living doing it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Not all paths lead to the same quality of education or learning. There's a time and place for hands-on learning and experience, but you don't have to take on less pay for a job you know is worth a little more. Try to avoid settling for less when you can strive to get better.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Just listen. When a friend shares their hurts from the past, they may not want you to solve their problems. You can be a shoulder to lean on as they figure their own way out. You might make a beautiful sounding board to bounce ideas off of. There are so many ways to be there without trying to play 'fix it.'

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Relationships can get sticky at times. You may not know how to break things off with someone because you love them and feel good with them, but there's no future. It's a sad time, but it's always better to be honest about your feelings.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.