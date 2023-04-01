3 Zodiac Signs Are 'Luckiest In Love & Communication' April 2. 2023

We love this second day of April, and why? Because on April 2, 2023, we have the transit of Moon trine Mercury, which means great communication between romantic partners. Who could say 'no' to that? Not us! We have wanted to cross that line for a while now, and for some of us, namely the three zodiac signs most influenced by the transit, Moon trine Mercury, today is our lucky day. All hail to April 2, as this is the day we get to see what our romantic relationships are made of.

Mercury is a great asset that never lets us down. For those of us in relationships, we are looking at our willingness to listen and to understand. While this is a given, not everybody abides by this idea. Relationships grow with time; some lovers forget why we're even in them. We become lazy, and we rely more on routine than spontaneity. We stop listening, and so begins the process of unraveling. That is until we get that healthy booster from Moon trine Mercury, which puts us back on track.

This is a great day to not only listen to what our partners are saying but to listen and respond with specifics. We want to show them that their words mean something to us and that no matter what they say, they are appreciated because they've been so transparent with us, and we are grateful for the honor of simply being with them. Today brings out humility and gratitude. Luckily, for zodiac signs Cancer, Leo and Scorpio, it's almost like a 'miracle cure.' Prepare for goodness!

The three zodiac signs with luckiest in love on April 2, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Rolling with that Aries energy, you and your partner have decided that it's better to keep things positive and believe that you have a beautiful future together. On April 2, 2023, you'll take one look around you at the world, and you'll practically drop down on your hands and knees with gratitude for what you have. It's not as if you need to compare your great love life to the horrors of the world to feel good about things, but during Moon trine Mercury, you won't be able to avoid the feeling that somehow...you lucked out. We're living in this weird world now, and you've come to understand that if you are 'blessed' enough to have a good thing, then KEEP IT, by all means possible. You love your partner, and they love you; what could be better? Today puts that love into focus, and it is well-appreciated.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You couldn't be more in love if you tried, which doesn't necessarily mean that 'trying' is over. On April 1, you'll want to try even harder for the sake of your loved one as Moon trine Mercury inspires you to get into deep, revealing conversations. You may not be able to put a finger on what attracts you to your partner so intensely, but you know you like it...a lot, and that if they so much as open their mouths to speak, you are all ears. And on this day, during Moon trine Mercury, you want to know more about this person. There is no limit here; you are in love and smitten beyond words. You also feel good about your life and can't wait to share your side of the story with them. You are so fortunate, and on this day, you get to know how rare it is to feel the way you do. Good for you, Leo!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today changes your love life as much as you are open to hearing your partner speak. It seems they have much to say, and it occurs to you that you may not have given them the space to express themselves in the past. Time has made you into someone very caring and compassionate, and on April 2, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Mercury, you might find that there's a new you' waiting to emerge. This new you is someone who not only has more patience; you are now turning into someone who WANTS to have more patience and understanding. The person you are in love with is someone you realize you do not want to lose. This will take effort, but that effort will feel like a breeze during the Moon trine with Mercury. You want to take chances. You want to grow...your enthusiasm for goodness will prevail on April 2, 2023.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.