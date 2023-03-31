The Tarot Horoscope For April 1, 2023

A free one-card tarot reading for each zodiac sign.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Mar 31, 2023
Photo: VeraPetruk from Getty Images via Canva Pro
There's an important message for each zodiac sign on April 1, 2023. Check out what your tarot card horoscope reading has in store for you this Saturday.
RELATED: 3 'Luckiest In Love' Zodiac Signs Find Their Soulmate On April 1, 2023
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, April 01, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Queen of Swords
Lead with your heart, Aries. There's a lot of noise today, and it can be easy to become distracted by what's happening around you. Today, take a moment to tune in and listen to your inner voice. It helps you to understand what you need.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles
Today, despite your efforts to help certain individuals, their problems may feel too big for you to handle. During these moments, understand your limitations. Show support but encourage others to seek help from the right resources.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Three of Swords
Someone has been untruthful, and it hurts your heart deeply. Broken relationships can be restored to wholeness, but solutions require two people who want to work on the problem together.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Four of Wands
Something is happening, and you'll want to try and take control before things move past the point of no return. While you dislike micromanaging problems, a little bit of caution goes a long way today.
RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Seven of Cups
Spending time alone in your thoughts will do you good. Meditate and write your thoughts down. Use this time to pray and to gain clarity about your life's purpose and the future.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Page of Pentacles
You've been looking for a new job with the hopes that a door would open to better pay and a brighter future. Today, you may receive news about an interview or a possible opportunity that is perfect for you.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Ace of Swords
Believe in yourself, Libra. You are the one who can turn things around, so trust and believe in your capacity to do better. It takes one action to make a big change. A bunch of small decisions can make all the difference.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Nine of Wands
When too many people voice their opinions, and they are the same, it can feel like you have to give in to peer pressure. It can be hard to know who to listen to and who to ignore, but trust your instincts to help guide your decision-making.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles
Your productivity comes from focusing on one thing and one thing alone. Today, you will want to avoid adding too many items to your plate. Overscheduling yourself can become distracting, so keep your obligations limited.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Knight of Cups
Related Stories From YourTango:
You know what you need to do, Capricorn, and that is why you're ready to work hard today. Your convictions are strong, and they help to guide your life in a big way. Nothing can stop you from hitting all your goals today.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Six of Cups
Things will get better, Aquarius. Don't be afraid of your feelings. Your emotions are there to help you understand what you need and what feels right at this time.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Queen of Swords
Who you choose to be in your inner circle matters. Listen to your thoughts, and pay close attention to the things in your life that confirm the ideas you have had recently.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
More for You:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.