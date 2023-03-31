The Tarot Horoscope For April 1, 2023

There's an important message for each zodiac sign on April 1, 2023. Check out what your tarot card horoscope reading has in store for you this Saturday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Lead with your heart, Aries. There's a lot of noise today, and it can be easy to become distracted by what's happening around you. Today, take a moment to tune in and listen to your inner voice. It helps you to understand what you need.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Today, despite your efforts to help certain individuals, their problems may feel too big for you to handle. During these moments, understand your limitations. Show support but encourage others to seek help from the right resources.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Someone has been untruthful, and it hurts your heart deeply. Broken relationships can be restored to wholeness, but solutions require two people who want to work on the problem together.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Something is happening, and you'll want to try and take control before things move past the point of no return. While you dislike micromanaging problems, a little bit of caution goes a long way today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Spending time alone in your thoughts will do you good. Meditate and write your thoughts down. Use this time to pray and to gain clarity about your life's purpose and the future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You've been looking for a new job with the hopes that a door would open to better pay and a brighter future. Today, you may receive news about an interview or a possible opportunity that is perfect for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Believe in yourself, Libra. You are the one who can turn things around, so trust and believe in your capacity to do better. It takes one action to make a big change. A bunch of small decisions can make all the difference.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

When too many people voice their opinions, and they are the same, it can feel like you have to give in to peer pressure. It can be hard to know who to listen to and who to ignore, but trust your instincts to help guide your decision-making.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Your productivity comes from focusing on one thing and one thing alone. Today, you will want to avoid adding too many items to your plate. Overscheduling yourself can become distracting, so keep your obligations limited.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You know what you need to do, Capricorn, and that is why you're ready to work hard today. Your convictions are strong, and they help to guide your life in a big way. Nothing can stop you from hitting all your goals today.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Things will get better, Aquarius. Don't be afraid of your feelings. Your emotions are there to help you understand what you need and what feels right at this time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Who you choose to be in your inner circle matters. Listen to your thoughts, and pay close attention to the things in your life that confirm the ideas you have had recently.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.