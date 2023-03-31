3 'Luckiest In Love' Zodiac Signs Find Their Soulmate On April 1, 2023

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love this Saturday, April 1, 2023, and they find their soulmate. The Moon and Jupiter bring luck and emotional clarity for Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces, who will parlay this 'good news' transit into their romantic relationships.

We all get a lucky break in love at the top of the month, and today most definitely affords us that fresh feeling where we think, 'something good this way comes.' We feel a sudden boost of positive energy, which will shake us up. It's psychological as well, as we WANT a new month to show us promise and hope. April 1, 2023, brings us just that. Moon trine Jupiter is famous for bringing opportunities for growth, expansion and awesome good luck.

We are looking at how two people can come together spiritually and romantically. So much of what makes up our relationships revolves around what we believe in, and this isn't about a shared religion — more like core values.

We may discover that the one we love is more like us than we thought — in all the right ways. Our connections to that person's 'soul' seem more obvious today, April 1, 2023. During Moon trine Jupiter, we see a soulmate in the one we love and feel enhanced by their presence in our lives.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on April 1, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've always known that if the relationship you are in right now is to last and grow the way you want, then the two of you would have to find common ground. Naturally, you believe you've already found that, yet there was always that gap. You didn't compromise for them; they may have shied away from crossing that border with you. Today, you will find something in each other you never saw before, or rather, that you have never revealed to each other in the past. Once you get the hint that this is merely a new doorway for the two of you to walk through, you'll come to understand that you and this person are truly meant to be. April 1, 2023, brings you the helpful transit of Moon trine Jupiter to work with — and work with it, you most definitely will.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may notice that this day isn't reserved for positive romantic experiences alone, as you'll find that many other aspects of your life, especially business, seem to come with all green lights. April 1 marks off new beginnings for you, Scorpio, and how it works for you is in the idea that when one thing feels safe and secure, it trickles down on all other aspects of your world. Say, for instance, today brings you good news at work, then this is good for your pocket and your love life, too. Your good mood is infectious, and you may feel so empowered that you take your mood home with you and share it with the one you love. Everybody benefits today, but you can add financial success to a day that could have given you only romantic success. You really do 'win' today, Scorpio, and good for you.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What will be very noticeable for you today, April 1, 2023, is that you feel a solid personal connection to the person you are in a relationship with. During Moon trine Jupiter, all things are up for growth, which means whatever you put your mind to has the potential for expansion. "I think, therefore I am." Saturday is a day for great manifestation. You are in love and want more love from your partner. You aren't asking for the impossible, just a little more affection and perhaps a greater and deeper understanding of this person. Transit Moon trine Jupiter has no problem supplying you with enough opportunities to make just about anything you want to happen. Now, it's time to be brave enough to go for it. If luck was ever on your side, Pisces, it's today, during the Moon trine Jupiter.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.