3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On April 6, 2023, Thanks To The Full Pink Moon In Libra

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, we all experience a benefit from today's Libra 'Pink' Full Moon in our romantic and platonic relationships. But three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes get an added benefit from today's Full Moon. Aries, Libra, and Cancer zodiac signs experience a powerful healing, leading to joy and personal growth.

The Full Moon gives each of us something special to look forward to, but out of all twelve zodiac signs, only three — Aries, Libra, and Cancer — feel the Moon's energy most. Thanks to the Full Pink Moon in Libra, here's what to expect for Thursday, April 6, 2023, and why these horoscopes are the best.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 6, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries season has been incredibly powerful for you, Aries. Thanks to the Sun, Chiron, and Jupiter in your sign, you've had a lot of action in your personal life. Today, the Full Moon in Libra brings a major opportunity for expansion and growth to help you live your most radiant authentic life. The Full Moon illuminates a blindspot you have yet to see involving a partnership — a truth that will be impossible to ignore. Sadly, what you come to accept may hurt, but since Jupiter is involved, there is a salve of hope.

You've held on to a relationship longer than you should have, and now it's time to let go. But you may not be the one to say goodbye. You may need to watch someone leave or let go of a project you've worked hard on. This 'letting go' moment presents a healing opportunity for you, but one you'll resist at first. Feeling vulnerable is something Chiron can represent, and it may be one of your deepest fears, which is why this moment will be hard for you to accept. But your confidence comes through today, and you learn to believe in yourself. So, should you experience the pain of goodbye from losing a friend, lover, or business partnership, you will know that you are OK.

Something better is coming around the corner for you. You learn to stand on two feet and discover you can do things independently. Abandonment by someone who does not deserve you or who you've outgrown can lead to self-sufficiency making today one of the best days of your life. Only you can heal. Use this lunation to tap into what wounds may be playing out or affecting your relationship so that you can face them and start to bring harmony back in.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This Full Moon takes place in your zodiac sign once a year, so today, you receive healing on a personal level. The Full Moon addresses problems in your personal life and in your partnerships, and you may experience a crisis of belief. You will question everything you ever imagined you wanted — your dreams, wants and needs. With Chiron in Aries, you have experienced healing, mostly in what you refuse to tolerate in others.

During this Full Moon, you finally let go of a definition you've given to yourself. You understand what this healing has meant for you on a personal level. You are prepared to turn the page and write a new chapter of your life's book because you have completed the lesson you needed to learn. Be gentle with yourself, Libra. Full Moons upwelling emotions. You will feel residual pain from past emotions, which results in deep healing, making today more powerful for you.

At the same time, Jupiter and Chiron in Aries bring healing to your romantic life. You have been going through some beautiful new beginnings in this part of your life recently. Part of today’s energy is recognizing how far you have grown so you do not self-sabotage something amazing. Take what comes up today as an invitation. An invitation to lean into healing, to feel everything and to finally recognize you no longer are the person you were.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Recently in your life, you have been branching out, trying new things and breaking up old routines that have become outdated and unproductive. These changes have pushed you to pursue your dreams. Now you need more time to chase your desires, which means learning to care for yourself in the same way you nurture the people you love.

This Full Moon in Libra is relationship-focused, highlighting your home life — what has come full circle and is now ready for new growth. Today's horoscopes are the best for you because you can see more clearly what needs to change and what can stay the same. At the same time, Chiron and Jupiter, opposite of the Moon, work in your favor. They help you see the truth about your choices, especially what you do to grow a career and fulfill your life’s purpose.

As you tap into this amazing energy to balance your home life, you will also embrace a path that gives your life clearer direction and purpose. This is the perfect time to take inventory of what still holds you back from living out your dreams and then embrace an intention that focuses on finding greater balance and harmony in those areas of your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is the Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She is a member of the ISAR and a graduate of the Midwest School of Astrology.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.