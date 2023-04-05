3 Zodiac Signs Break Up During The Full Moon In Libra On April 6, 2023

Three zodiac signs breakup during the Full Moon in Libra on April 6, 2023, and it's not for lack of trying. This Full Moon emphasizes, "When you know, you know," and on April 6, 2023, three zodiac signs of the zodiac will know that it is time to end their relationship for good.

While that may not sound ideal, it's definitely the number one item on today's 'to-do' list, and the timing couldn't be more correct as today also happens to bring us the Full Moon in Libra. We may want to go out with a whisper, but Libra transits are rarely about peace and light. Expect today to explode, as the breaking up is about to start now.

Today's reaction to the transit of 'Full Moon in Libra' may be something we've planned, or it may be spontaneous; one thing is for sure...if we've been considering breaking up with our partners, this is the day it's going down, and it's going down hard.

During the Full Moon in Libra, we are like army commanders; we bark orders and expect results. Some of us may be drill sergeants, and others may be strategic engineers; it doesn't matter. What we're working on today, during the Full Moon in Libra, is Project Break Up. Highly classified material involved.

What's known about today is that an ending will occur. However, that ending takes place, and for whatever reasons they do take place, those reasons are inconsequential; it's about dismantling the relationship and doing it NOW. Today is about making it gone. Tomorrow may be for regrets or celebration, but as it goes on, April 6, 2023, this day is for taking care of business, which means breaking up with the one we've been 'stuck' with for more time than we care to remark on.

On April 6, 2023, three zodiac signs breakup during the Full Moon in Libra:

1. Libra

(March 21 - April 19)

Commander Libra, it's battle time. And what better support than the Full Moon in Libra to compliment your attitude? You are no longer here to waste your life, and you feel as though you are with someone who not only doesn't respect you, they are not someone you feel is up to your level of intelligence. You're harsh and judgmental, but that's how you get things done, right? You make big moves and impulsive gestures, and things get done.

Today is for breaking up with a partner who has wasted too much of your precious time. You feel you've finally snapped into your sense and are in survival mode; you need to bail ship, or you will sink. And so, like the brave and bold warrior that you are, you will be the one to initiate the breakup. Time to abort the relationship.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

While it may not be you who starts the fire, which burns down the relationship once and for all, you will receive someone else's accusations. Here, you are guilty of whatever they accuse you of, and you know what that means. It means the end is nigh, as they say, and during the Full Moon in Libra on April 6, 2023, if you don't break up tonight, it's scheduled for ASAP. You may have been passive in this relationship; you never really complained, but you certainly weren't happy about things.

Your partner is much more vocal and expressive than you, so when they go off, you are sure to be the ear that gets to hear them say whatever it is on their mind. Today's news is that they want nothing to do with you. It's time to break up. Walk away, Gemini. Admit that you wanted this to happen just as much as they did.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are working in such with the Full Moon in Libra today, And that means trouble. This transit is not here to bring kindness and good cheer to anyone, let alone couples on the verge of breaking up. In fact, this is the toppling point; the Full Moon in Libra will push things right over the edge. This transit tells us that we don't have forever to make up our minds on just about any topic, and when it comes to love and romance, we want it to be good, not just average or mediocre.

For a Leo, mediocrity is equivalent to death, and that's just not going to happen — not on April 6, that's for sure. We are looking at how you, Leo, make the moves to free yourself from a relationship that bores you to pieces. You aren't here to break hearts, but you certainly can't abide by a love life that makes you want to fall asleep in the dog bed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.