April 9 - 15, 2023 Weekly Horoscopes Are 'Great' For 3 Zodiac Signs

The week of April 9 - 15, 2023, will bring some of the best horoscopes to three zodiac signs in astrology. The weekly horoscope for April 9th is a virtual traffic jam filled with interesting cosmic events, many of which seem tailor-made for our growth and happiness.

What makes April 9 - 15, 2023, a great week for Taurus, Gemini, and Sagittarius?

Finances may play a major role during the week of April 9 - 15, 2023, and fortunately, the stars have us moving and shaking like pros. The week begins with a Moon in Sagittarius and an optimistic outlook. Mercury is in Taurus has entered its retrograde shadow period.

There's a lot of Venus energy going on this week, and for Taurus, Gemini, and Sagittarius signs, this could set up to test the strength of our love. The love we speak of here is broad in range, too — we are looking at the love of a romantic partner, the love of a career, the love of self and the love of family. As we wind the week down with the Pisces Moon, we can rest assured that whatever lessons we learn will leave us feeling good.

The three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes For April 9 - 15, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been working on yourself all year, and all that good stuff is starting to kick in. This week shows you that it was well worth your while to be the one in the crowd of naysayers who stands by their beliefs and has faith in the idea that 'everything is going to work out, no matter what.' You've got Jupiter backing you up and Sagittarius energy all around you, giving you the edge to remain calm in the face of the storm.

You know what you want and plan to manifest them according to your will. You get along with everyone this week, and you may even find that you are everybody's favorite person, so much so that they may tell you this during the week. It's a fun week without much stress; you know you'll find a way out of it even if there is stress.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may find that this week brings you a good feeling regarding your love life and your professional world. Things seem to be going well for you at work, and it's not just about being paid; it's about doing the work you love and feeling appreciated for it. During this week, you'll not only experience the love coming from peers and co-workers but your love interest or romantic partner will be very attentive to you.

They will give you both the space you need to be your creative think tank, or they will be right by your side when you want them to be. You feel well-balanced and in order during the week of April 9 - 15. And what's more is that your patience kicks in at all the right moments. With Venus in your sign on the 11th, you should feel good about love and life.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your big day will fall on April 11, when the Sun conjuncts your ruling planet and places you in a position of power. This means that you'll be calling the shots, and those shots will lead to you either getting a promotion at work or upgrading your living space. You enjoy redecorating, but nothing hits the spot like redecorating with quality tools and products, and financially, you're at the right place at the right time for this kind of home renovation.

This is a great week because you get to be creative and a bit of a spend-a-holic. You enjoy spending money, and now that you've socked away a bundle, you may want to take out some of the 'tax-week' energy on purchasing something very cool for your home. This is also a great week for you regarding crafty creativity; art projects and things related to the kitchen will interest you. Be prepared to do some delicious cooking.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.