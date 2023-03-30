Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For Friday, March 31, 2023

This tarot card spread is good for everyone.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Mar 30, 2023
Photo: Chikovnaya and Sontenn both via Canva Pro
We have a lucky day ahead of us. The tarot card horoscope reveals promising outcomes for business, our personal lives and romance. Here's what today's tarot horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on March 31, 2023.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune
Even though this moment may feel like nothing special, a bit of magic is hidden behind the veil. That spark is something that's inside of you, Aries. You hold the key to your success, and your inner motivation is the match to light the flame of desire that compels you to try something new.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Fool
The pursuit of happiness is what drives you to do things that you have not done before. You've got a lot of great things happening in your life, and you're ready to experience them all. There's no time to wait when the future is bright.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The World
Set a goal. Write what you desire down on a sheet of paper and keep it close by. Meditation is going to help you to crystalize your desires and manifest them into reality.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Judgement
You are given a golden ticket to the future and it comes to you through the help of others. You are surrounded by amazing people who want the best for you. Success is not just in your hands, but those who want to lift your spirits and encourage you to go for your dreams.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Tower
You can try to control the outcome of a situation, but sometimes you cannot do it. There are always other powers at work in life. Today, you need to roll with the punches and do the best that you can.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Empress
Believing in yourself is one thing you can do to start seeing small changes manifest in your life. Enjoy trying new things even if you don't feel strong in this area. You'll be surprised at how well you can do without being an expert.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Sun
This tarot card is such a positive one to get. It means that you are positioned for great things, and life is going to be so good to you today. With such an amazing day ahead, why not be optimistic? Set the tone for the rest of the day with a positive mindset. Don't forget that smiling helps you to have a powerful start.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Two of Swords
This tarot card implies being double-minded, and it could be that you are receiving mixed signals from someone you are dating. There is a bit of inner confusion taking place in this relationship. You have a few opportunities to talk it over, but can only choose one. When you are unsure what to do, always follow your heart.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Three of Swords
Someone may have cheated on you in the past and it's hard to overcome the betrayal even though it has been years. Loving someone new can feel impossible right now. But try. Stick your pinky toe into the water to test it.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Moon
Related Stories From YourTango:
You can tell when someone is not being truthful with you. You can confront them head on or pretend you don't know. Either way, listen to your intuition and wait to see when the truth will come to the light.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Magician
This is a card that shows your talented nature. Aren't you talented? You didn't realize you had so many amazing qualities but look at you getting things done in a unique way. This is why you're so good at making things work. There are so many wonderful sides to you.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Three of Pentacles
This is a time to create and to have fun with your friends. So many wonderful things are waiting for you to try and aren't meant to be done by yourself. Tap into your social circle and embrace an experience with people who adore having you in their life.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.