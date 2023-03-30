3 Zodiac Signs 'Boldly' Confess Their Love On March 31, 2023

March 30, 2023, we will work with a cosmic event generally considered to be exciting and unpredictable. On Friday, Venus's sensual, pleasure-seeking energy meets with the unconventional, independent energy of Uranus bringing boldness to love. Sounds good to me.

Let's focus on the word 'unconventional' for a moment, as this will be what moves the day forward for zodiac signs Taurus, Libra, and Aquarius. We are looking at how we get up the nerve to make certain moves, say certain things, or simply 'go for the one we want.' That unconventional approach is exactly what makes things happen for us today. We're not relying on the old methods. We are trying something new instead, and for three zodiac signs, there will be no stopping us once we start feeling the confidence that the universe has in store for our love lives.

What's most important about today is that for those of us who move to change our lives regarding who we wish to be involved with, there is no restriction, and we will pull out all the stops on Friday. We may come across as eccentric or even quirky, but we will use this to our advantage. We are so success-oriented when it comes to love that we can see nothing but the person we want and see them as 'our own.'

March 31, 2023, three zodiac signs boldly confess their love:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have no reason to withhold your feelings anymore, and the person you want to shower with affection basically has no idea what's coming to them. On March 30, you will be particularly affected by the quirky feeling of freedom that inspires you, and that feeling leads you to believe that if you don't make this person your own today, you may blow the opportunity. It's a good thing this person thinks you're fabulous, as that prepares the field for you and your wild new approach to them.

It's not that you will throw caution to the wind, but you will certainly not hold back. You feel intense emotions and an overwhelming need to be honest with this person; you WILL take the chance at being rejected because your need to tell them like it is stronger than any fear of being told to go away. Good thing for you; they have no intention of sending you away, Taurus.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What you have on your side is the fact that you are already one of the most eccentric people this person knows, so what you present to them today will not come across as shocking. On March 30, 2023, you will present an idea to the one you love; they can take it or leave it, and you're willing to take that chance. You have a dream containing a relationship with them, and you will let them know exactly what you have in mind. Your boldness and wacky ability to tell them the truth will make you seem original and different — this will appeal to them. Today, you will reject the idea that they may say no to you, which is fortunate because they will say a resounding yes. Looks like you're getting the one you want, Libra. Good for you. Now, make good of it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What's wonderful about you, Aquarius, is that you are not only original and unique, you are honest with your feelings. You are infatuated with someone and want a relationship with them, but you have your conditions. This may seem nervy at first, but when you present your list of ideas to the person you want to be in a relationship with, you'll find that you are supported by the stars. Your honesty will be appreciated, no matter how looney your ideas appear. You wouldn't go for someone who was that different from you, so you trust that this person will eat up your ideas, and they will. On March 30, you will go for the one you love...and you won't have to try too hard, as they're already waiting for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.