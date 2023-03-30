Today's Accurate Horoscope For March 31, 2023

Grab your favorite red lipstick or best shirt and tie to wear to the office because today promises bold adventures and big energy with the Moon in Leo. Today's horoscope for March 31, 2023, has amazing energy for going out dressed to the nines and grabbing some last-minute tickets to see a movie or catch a show at your local theatre.

If you plan to stay home, you'll enjoy an action-packed film featuring Oscar-winning actors and intense plots that keep you on the edge of your seat. Friday was made to flaunt what you have and to be bold in love and life. To find out what's in store for your zodiac sign, check out your Sun, Moon and Rising sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, March 31, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Brace yourself. Today, you feel a strong need to compete in an area of your life where you feel slightly over your head. Feeling as though you could lose can leave you on edge all day, but a light at the end of the tunnel shines down on you.

Despite the Moon being at odds with nasty Pluto in your network sector, you also have some luck coming to you because the Sun is in your sign. You might experience ego bruising, but with a little apology and charm, you're off to a weekend with the worst behind you and the best ahead of you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Stand your ground. There are days when you must sink both heels into the dirt and stand firm on your beliefs. You might not like exerting your stubborn nature, but today there's a reason why you have to handle situations with some sass.

Today the Moon is enforcing attitude, which is pointed directly at authority figures. Your mouth can be the smoking gun in the room, but not without provocation. There can be a reason to speak your mind, but when you do it, duck afterward. You will get some kickback, but nothing you can't handle because you are Taurus, the Bull.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don't mince your words. One thing you do not need is encouragement to say what you need to say. Today, verbosity is your middle name, and that is how it goes when a Gemini is ready to talk.

Today, you could be doing the lion's share of the chatting in meetings, and even though this could be an exhausting time for others, you feel good about having the spotlight in conversations. You have much to say, and surprise, surprise, people are ready to listen to you because there's something about you that commands attention.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Deep down inside, you aren't materialistic, so when you find yourself looking at ways to gain more wealth, money, and financial security, it's a hard feeling to endure.

Today, you are thinking more about the life you want and the lifestyle you believe you deserve and need. It's not that you wish to be selfish, but today is stoking your drive and determination for more in life. You want money so you can be a giver, which is a good thing... but for now, you may struggle a little bit with these strong emotions.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today, it is truly all about you, and as much as you enjoy knowing the ball is in your court, a part of you may not like having so much authority in your hands. The pressure is on today, not just to perform at work but to be what others need and want you to be.

The day's demands can create inner turmoil where you feel you've fallen short. It's good to be aware, Leo, and when the Moon finally leaves your sign tomorrow to enter Virgo, you can take the insight you gain today and apply it toward self-improvement.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The past helps you to keep things in perspective. Some matters you cannot fix, repair, resolve or help no matter how much you try. Today, despite your deepest intent to heal a past hurt, you may discover that you cannot. Forcing forgiveness is futile, and this wound will need more time. You can give yourself permission to grieve on life's terms instead of sheer willpower. Graceful acceptance is going to be what helps you today, and it's going to be OK, Virgo. You're a fixer, but sometimes, you have to let life fix itself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Friends are wonderful until they are not, and today you may see a person for who they truly are, not because they did something to you directly, but because their habits reveal themselves clearly and concisely. You catch the drift, and you see things for what they are. You may have missed the red flags before, but not today. They fly high, and so does your resolve. You're ready to take one step back to create space between you and this person you thought you could get close to. Today, you prove yourself to be smarter than your original thoughts, and it allows you to keep your reputation safe.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Nothing can get in the way when you are meant to rise to the top of the heap. Your excellence is what makes you stand out from the competition today. Your ability to create memorable experiences and professional positioning helps others like you, and really want to see you succeed. Your shoulders are broad and able to handle more work, so you will ask for it by how you manage your current tasks. Things are going to look up for you, Scorpio, and you're ready for it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When you are strongly convicted by personal experience is impossible to turn your back on your beliefs. Today, you're an advocate of hope and a missionary of love, and you don't mid putting yourself out there when speaking your mind. Today, you have something to say about a situation, and yes, it may come across as preachy, so take an educational approach when sharing your thoughts with others. It's a slight pivot in the overall narrative, but if you listen to yourself and read the room, you'll know when you are overstepping the line.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Something important is headed your way today, and it comes from a person in your life who is positioned to help you advance your career or make more money. You could be entrusted to handle resources, or you may be considered in line for an inheritance from a friend who sees you as family.

Today secures your financial future in some way that involves other people's money. You may become the benefactor of an inheritance or someone with authority over someone's estate, should they pass on to the next life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love is not so easy to find, and when you are attracted to a person, you want to make a move and see where things go. Today, your interest may remain dormant and hidden from the public. You might not be ready to reveal your feelings just yet. You could be watching cues more closely to see if they are ready for you to make a move, and chances are strong that they are.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Inner work can be exhausting, but today you understand inherently that you're doing this just for you. There's an amazing change taking place in your life, and. it's because you are striving to be the best version of yourself. You have waited a long time for this, and now here you are, more ready than ever before.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.