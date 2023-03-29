Today's Love & Relationship Horoscope For March 30, 2023

We all have a dark and a sweet side to our personalities, and when the Moon is in Leo, we are brave enough to show both to our partners — ready or not. But today provides a little twist in each zodiac sign's love and relationship horoscope. Lilith, also known as 'the Dark Moon Lilith,' is working on the internal side of our deepest, darkest desires encouraging us to review our wants and needs before sharing them openly with anyone else.

This energy gives us the courage to work on inner change. How fortunate for all zodiac signs! So, today's love and relationship horoscope may be a blessing in disguise for couples on the brink of nasty breaking up. For those who need to find the spark again and want their love to last forever, something good can come from today's astrology forecast, too! Don't forget to read your Sun, Moon, and Rising signs to find out what's in store for your zodiac sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, March 30, 2023:

Aries

When it comes to love, you're looking for something beyond the superficial. You find yourself attracted to acts of kindness and good character. A person who treats others with respect and empathy strikes big points with you today.

Taurus

In love, you're ready to move ahead in a situation where you feel reserved. You'll be reflecting on past choices and decisions in your home life. What you discover about yourself may have you reconsidering beliefs you once held about family and home.

Gemini

You will choose to keep something to yourself today. You may have an opportunity to talk about a matter transparently but rather than disclose your thoughts and feelings, you'll watch and observe to see what happens next.

Cancer

You aren't ready to give up your personal space yet. The idea of being in a relationship with someone and moving in together is appealing, but giving up your autonomy and place of residence may seem tough to conceive.

Leo

There are a few things in your life that you need to work on before you feel fully ready to be in a deeply committed relationship. Today, you may decide to tell someone you are seeing that you love them, but taking things a bit slow is better for you now.

Virgo

There are a few things in the past that you've not been able to get over. You have been working on healing and personal growth, but there are still moments in your life where you recall painful memories and have not let go of the sting so you can enjoy a new relationship fully.

Libra

Your feelings for a friend have changed. At first, you thought that the relationship would always be platonic. But now you are seeing them in a new light. A part of you may wonder if you're falling in love or infatuation.

Scorpio

Work can have you so busy lately that you don't feel like you have time for love. Today, you may choose to avoid dating or going out with someone because you're too tired to do so. A bit of me time may seem more desirable.

Sagittarius

Your faith in relationships still needs some time to be restored. You have not fully come to terms with mistakes in the past. A part of you is open to the idea of falling in love again, but not yet.

Capricorn

You should ask for something back, especially if you feel it truly belongs in your possession. A breakup can leave you feeling powerless, but it's better to tie up a few loose ends so you're able to have a clean break and give your ex a chance to also have a fresh, new start.

Aquarius

Your love life is ready to take off. You have felt invisible for a little while, but now all of a sudden, people are interested in you like never before. It's a whole new world when you are suddenly the center of so much attention. Dating can be fun when you explore where things can go before jumping into a serious, committed relationship.

Pisces

Working on yourself makes more sense right now. You've been focusing on others and what they need to do to make you feel safe, but deep down inside, you have come to realize the big work starts and ends with you, and you're ready to focus on it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.