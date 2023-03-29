March 30, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are 'Magical' For 3 Zodiac Signs

A beautiful relationship has formed between the Moon and Neptune making it easier for us to experience love. Sweet Neptune boosts our imagination, and since this is also the planet that rules Pisces, we feel spiritually supported today. Today is magical when it comes to love. We are ready for romance. We want to enjoy a bit of fantasy, too. Regarding our relationships, there's emotional depth. Oh, how lucky we are! All of this spells one thing — deep, abiding love. The goodness we feel is greatest for three zodiac signs who, on March 30, 2023, get up close and personal in their love life....so to speak. For so many of us, today brings emotional and physical relief.

Today is one of those days where the experience of love leaves us feeling lucky. Pent-up energy and feelings of regret or disapproval melt today as the power of the mind rules. During today's Moon trine Neptune, we don't want to bother with the 'real world' or mundane activities that become so dull to us during any given day. No, we look to our romantic partners to 'take us away,' As soon as they see that we want them to take the wheel, they are too happy to show us a good time.

This is a day made for lovers. Today helps us make that final connection to the person we love; while everything may seem 'OK,' it is during the Moon trine Neptune that we can elevate our romantic experience to the level of excellence. Communications are good today, and for three zodiac signs, it's time to drop the inhibitions and get on with it. There's a distinct feeling of unconditional love happening on March 30, 2023, and if we take advantage of it and trust our feelings, we could open the gates to a whole new positive experience in love and romance.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on March 30, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Moon trine Neptune tends to bring out your sensitive side, Gemini, and that will allow you to focus wholeheartedly on your partner's needs and desires. This is a great day for you to show them that you really do care and that you really have been listening to them. You know that in the past, you may not have communicated your love to them, and for that, you feel bad because even though you've felt it, you didn't speak up, which gave them the wrong impression. Today puts you at ease with your own emotional response to them, which is strong and loving. Being that you now feel you can trust them, you know that on March 30, 2023, during the Moon trine Neptune, you are ready to show them everything you are made of. You feel safe, and so your love life benefits. Good for you.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's not every day that you want to go all in for romance, but when you do — as you will on this day, March 30th, 2023 — you may even end up surprising yourself with how corny and sublime you can get! During the Moon trine Neptune, you decide it's better to be happy than constantly looking for things to bring you down, and when you're in a romantic relationship, you tend to do just that. Today puts a halt to that kind of thinking and allows you to finally let go. Being you are super creative, you may even find that you're going as far as to write love poems; your romantic gestures are both adorable and silly, and your partner eats it all up. It's definitely a threshold that you must cross, but once on the other side, you feel nothing but trust, happiness and love.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What you've got going on today is that sense of 'psychic' trust with your partner, as the Moon trine Neptune really brings out the woo-woo side of you, and what's meant by that is, on this day, March 30, 2023, you feel spiritually attracted to your partner. This is what attracts you to them, and you can't shake the feeling that the two of you have something so special that it's worth investigating...for the rest of your lives. You definitely feel a soul connection to the person you are with, and today not only enlivens that feeling, but it also makes it 'fun.' This is the kind of day where you both look at each other with knowing smiles; you're both thinking the same thoughts, and it's a blast to have that kind of connection. Today is for laughter and sly smiles. Today is for togetherness.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.