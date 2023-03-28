Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, March 29, 2023

We all have an opportunity to connect with the voice of wisdom. When you read a daily tarot card, your mind and soul align in a way that helps you perceive a matter deeply.

Your tarot card for March 29, 2023, may provoke a type of intuition that you did not realize you had. A single thought and some advice can move your mind in a new direction, helping to improve the outcome of a challenging situation or giving you the courage to avoid a catastrophe by walking away from it before it's too late.

Explore what your card for today says by checking out your Sun, Moon, and Rising sign's reading for March 29, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You can teach an old dog new tricks, Aries. It's never too late to change. No matter how many times you've done something incorrectly, messed up, or not 'gotten it right' today is a new day. You can always try again and improve. There's never a deadline on becoming the best person you can be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

Luck finds you where you are, but you must be prepared for it. Start the day with 'the end in mind' as you lay the foundation for success. Each decision sets the foundation for an opportunity to meet you fully prepared to receive it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

You can easily be caught off-guard today and as a result, find yourself feeling off-balanced until your mind has wrapped around an event. Once the shock wears off, you'll know what to do without any problems.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

You may find yourself preoccupied with worry, which can lead you to make rash decisions without considering the long-term consequences or outcomes. Today, set your cares down and focus on what's good in your life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

A person with a bit more experience than you can be a wonderfully strong ally. Tap into your resources, including relationships you've built with bosses, managers, and coworkers. They can be a wealth of information and super helpful when you have a question but are unsure where to start or who to ask.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Success often involves hard work, but it includes stamina and grit. People sometimes miss out on their golden opportunities because they leave a job too soon. Wait for the miracle. Things improve with time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You will build yourself up to be the person you want to be. That's why setting a goal is so important. Don't expect to have the same level of skills as someone who has been in the field for many years. You will earn those credits with time, so be patient with yourself and focus on being excellent.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You will notice that someone in your life has a slightly argumentative personality. You may not want to argue with someone determined to pick you apart. Establish a bit of distance and keep yourself emotionally safe.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Your mind will be whirling with sweet anticipation as you perceive good luck coming your way. You just so happen to be walking into a gold mine, and the situation becomes even sweeter for you as you remain firmly planted in a position of prosperity and wealth.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Karma pays someone a visit. You see, a person who has been flying under the radar finally get what they deserve. Even though you have waited for this moment for a long time, some of you will feel sorry for them and wish they had learned their lesson the easier way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

Feminine energy is powerful as it encourages a strong sense of intuition and emotional sensitivity. Today, you perceive things without having to dig for information. The facts speak for themselves.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You are standing at a crossroads, ready to make a big move. Something good is about to happen. All you need to do is decide when and where it is you want to start, and the next thing you know, you've stepped into your best life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.