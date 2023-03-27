Tuesday's Love Horoscope For March 28, 2023

We want stability in love, but relationships are slightly less predictable on Tuesday, and even though we love passion, this planetary combo may produce results that are too hot to handle. For some zodiac signs, surprises are in store for the week, thanks to Venus conjunct Uranus in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

Find out what's in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, by reading your Sun, Moon and rising sign's horoscopes.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, March 28, 2023:

Aries

Don't let change throw your feelings off course. Today, inconsistent interaction with a partner can lead you down the path where self-doubt creeps in. A partner's inability to assure your doubts, can help you to remain confident within yourself because you choose self-confidence.

Taurus

Today, a personal obligation can throw your love life off course and lead to a date cancellation. Take things in stride as a test by the universe can helpfully reveal a person's character and how they will engage with you during the relationship.

Gemini

A person from the past may reach out to you to try and entice your love interest. You may find that the connection helps you to see that there are other opportunities in the world for you to try. However, you may also find closure at this time where you're able to let go of a 'what-if' situation and find something a bit more secure.

Cancer

You may recognize a shift in a friendship that shows signs of love and romantic interest. It's difficult to ask someone if they have feelings for you, although you may already suspect it. Their actions will speak louder than words today, and you may see what is happening more clearly.

Leo

A work-related situation could pose a slight challenge to your dating life tonight. You may be dealing with a late night at the office due to being short staff or a sudden event that requires your attendance. Be charming to your partner and offer to make up the lost time later.

Virgo

You may find yourself daydreaming about the future and reflecting on the past. You learn a lot about yourself when you glance in the rearview mirror of your love life. You use the lessons you have gained to become a better love and an even better best friend and partner.

Libra

Someone may make a lot of big promises to you today, but you'll want to take them with a grain of salt. The idea of waiting to see where things go next may feel like a better option than jumping to conclusions and assuming things will work out in a certain way.

Scorpio

As a relationship dynamic changes, it brings to light an area that needs working on. You might not have seen a problem if it had not manifested in such a sudden way. This situation could help you to avoid a breakup and bring you and your partner closer.

Sagittarius

Today you get an opportunity to work with someone you care about. It's wonderful when something you say or do can make a big difference in your partner's life. You may find that your wisdom and wealth of knowledge bring new insight and growth into your love life.

Capricorn

A romantic love interest could enter your life and have sparks flying everywhere. A journey in a new direction can have you feeling hopeful and happy.

Aquarius

Something changes in your home life to help you see an area that still needs work. Today could bring your attention more toward where you want to live in the future to expand money-making opportunities to improve your family situation,

Pisces

Read between the lines, as today, a unique and challenging conversation can have you see things in a new light. You may find yourself at a place where love is opening a door for you. Your relationship could be growing stronger and more intimate on an emotional level.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.