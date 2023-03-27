March 28, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are 'Luckiest' For 3 Zodiac Signs

The First Quarter Moon has entered the astrological sign of Cancer, and that means big news in luck and love for the folks out there who are dating, have a crush or are already in lovey-dovey relationships with someone. Because Cancer transits tend to inspire sensitivity and compassion in so many people, during the First Quarter Moon phase, we may see that our feelings for the people we are with have a tendency to grow. First and last quarter moon phases are literally 'halfway' marks; this implies that on March 28, 2023, during the First Quarter Moon in Cancer, we will take these relationships to the next level or bail on them altogether.

The interesting news is that because it's a fraction of the moon's energy, we will likely sway to keep it together and build on what we have. This is a good day for three zodiac signs in astrology to say the words we've wanted but feared being too vulnerable to let 'out of the bag.' In other words, this day is perfect for saying, "I love you."

It's funny how those words stop us in our tracks; we can say it all day to semi-acquaintances on social media but put us face to face with someone we actually DO love, and we freeze as if the FBI just broke down our door and shouted out the command. On March 28, we will feel free enough to say the words and mean them, and these words, when said with sincerity, could potentially change the whole picture...for the better.

Three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on March 28, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You could go either way on this one, Cancer, but the good part is that you choose to let yourself believe in love, and therefore you get to experience it today, during the half moon in your sign. March 28 has big things in store for you, which depend on your willingness to participate. So, off you go, Cancer, making big decisions and changing your life...because it occurs to you that you are the one in charge and that you also happen to have someone in your life who seems ready, willing and able to share their life with you. You may have a more profound agenda in store, such as where you want to go with the relationship and just how far, if there is a limit at all, but for now, you are content to spend quality time with this person, exploring the world of love, together.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If you've been on the fence with the person you've been spending a lot of time with, and you feel as though you may want to give yourself over to that crazy little thing called 'love,' then today, March 28, 2023, during the First Quarter Moon phase in Cancer might be the day you say, "to hell with this! I am going to go for it!" During the First Quarter Moon in the zodiac sign of Cancer, you might feel as though you really aren't sure why you've been holding back. You try to convince yourself that you're just being cautious, but it's starting to feel like an excuse — not to mention that you also feel like you're wasting precious time. You seem to enjoy this person so much that you might even want to call the feeling 'love,' but you've held them at arm's length as if you are waiting for some magic word to bring you two closer. Well, you're in charge here, Libra. This is your life — go for it!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

With the Moon in Cancer at its midpoint phase, you will want to take time out of your busy day to do two things: reminisce over the old days and of the person you feel you 'used to be,' and apply that romanticism to your present life. You're at a juncture now, Capricorn, where you no longer want to waste time. You have someone you love and adore, but you've held back, thinking they might not be trustworthy. You've come to understand that you might not be trustworthy simply because you hold back so much. Your person of interest, however, is completely on board with the whole love and romance package; they're merely waiting for you to come around. March 28, 2023, allows you to get the love you've dreamed of having. You have to be open to it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.