every zodiac sign's love horoscope for march 27, 2023

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, March 27, 2023:

Aries

What motivates you toward love? Today, as Mars gets comfortable in the zodiac sign of Cancer, matters related to home and family come to the forefront of your life. You will be taking stock of your priorities. What does not bring peace into your life may become the motivating factor of the new changes you will make.

Taurus

You can be a sharpshooter, Taurus. Today, your sharp intellect can be slightly abrasive when it comes to relationship matters, so buffer advice or opinion with gentleness. Lean in on the tender side of you and less on the assertiveness you can exert when you feel it is necessary.

Gemini

Today, you are motivated to make your life more comfortable and secure for yourself and those you love. Today, you'll focus on comforts, personal and also monetary ones. A desire for an object you want to possess may motivate you to work harder than usual.

Cancer

What's your 'Big Why?' Knowing what you want is not only a thing that pertains to business matters, but it's also what can help you know how to navigate your love and dating life. Today, you will recognize your personal objective in a key relationship, and it can help you decide who you want to connect with or who you need to cut ties with.

Leo

Strive can be a powerful teacher when you are in a relationship, and what you do during quiet moments of reflection can help you better understand your partner and yourself. Today, you gain a lot of wisdom and knowledge from a previous argument or breakup. While you cannot erase the past, you can build a better future with your new knowledge.

Virgo

Close friendships can help motivate you to be a better person, or they can push you to show your worse traits. Today, a friendship can bring out whatever is in you. You see the world through a relationship that functions like a mirror. You'll have to decide if you like what you see.

Libra

You'll be ultra-sensitive to the intentions of others today. Passion and respect are never underestimated in love and a relationship. You seek out relationships with others that give you a strong sense of confidence and avoid individuals who use manipulation to push an agenda or move you to act in a certain way.

Scorpio

Today, your perspective begins to shift in a new direction. What may bring a few changes to the forefront of the day could include interpersonal conflict you experience with a lover or friend. When you see the things that you do not want in your life anymore, it becomes much easier to embrace and recognize the things you admire and appreciate.

Sagittarius

Today, someone discloses an intimate secret, and it could upset you a little bit. Emotions become the revealer of your love life. You may feel tinges of jealousy or even possessiveness and control when you find out that a person you like may not necessarily feel the same way — because they care for someone else more. A desire for their affection may bring out your competitive spirit.

Capricorn

Today, even if you're happy in a coupled relationship, you may feel the need to have personal space and push others away. To avoid being emotionally destructive, take a proactive approach and tell others your needs and how long you think you will want your me-time.

Aquarius

You long for equality in your partnership. If a partner seems to be lagging and allowing you to do more than your share of chores around the home, you will want to talk about it. Be careful where conversations could become destructive rather than constructive. Keep tabs on your temper and seek solutions instead of blame.

Pisces

Today can be a romantic day for you, but you'll also experience a more intense side to your personality. If things don't work out the way you imagined they could in your mind, shift gears. There is always a way to make things happen when you both are on the same page working toward one another.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.