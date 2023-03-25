Everything seems to be up in the air today, but the tarot provides some suggestions and solutions.
An idea or piece of wisdom is nice to mull over long before the time comes when you need it. Today's tarot horoscope for March 26, 2023, provides each zodiac sign a taste of things to come and an angle to perceive the solution to a problem. Here's what your daily tarot has in store for your zodiac sign, and if you want a complete reading, check out the card for your Moon and rising sign, too.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Tower
You're stronger than your problems. Life often challenges you in order for you to realize your talents and weaknesses. When it seems as though you are in a new yet difficult situation, rather than liment the situation, think of it as a type of game where you get to choose a new strategy and master the obstacles you face.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Hierophant
History often repeats itself. There are few things in life that no one has ever experienced. So, when you find out you are unaware of a problem or can't figure ut what to do next, use the resources available to you. From books, the internet, and people you know, you will find what you need to make things better.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Devil
Bad habits are hard to break, in part because you enjoy doing them. It's always best to be honest about whether or not you are emotionally divorced from something you want to change. If in your heart you truly like what it is you're doing, quitting may be impossible right now. Focus on the truth first.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune
Everyone has their own level of luck that includes being at the right place at the right time. You may not have found your particular opportunity because there's somewhere you need to go or a person you need to meet. That is why being stagnant is unuseful. Today, do something new.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Justice
You can't always fight for the under dog. You have a soft heart and always want to help make things better for people. But every person has their own hero story. It's always best to let people try to do what they can for themselves before stepping in.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The World
You have recieved an abundance of blessings and even though you may feel there are areas you could do better, there is much more to celebrate. Today, don't forget to count your blessings and give thanks for where you are at now.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Moon
Every story has two sides. People typically tell you what they want you to know, and what they think you want to hear. Sometimes the truth is somewhere in between, and it is best to assume there's more to a story than what you have heard. Keep an open mind.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Hermit
Being alone is hard when you are used to having people around you. It can take time to get used to a quiet house and no drama caused by others. Give yourself a chance to adjust to this new life. You may not enjoy it now, but eventually, you will.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Judgement
You are only as wise as your experiences. If you feel like you know everything there is to know, it's best to remind yourself that every day is a chance to learn something about others. Dive into history, and stories about famous people and their challenges. This can help you to expand your awareness and gain more wisdom than you have now.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Death
Endings happen in two ways: organically or forced. Today, you may decide to close the door on a chapter of your life because you feel it is necessary, even when you are not ready. Saying goodbye under these types of circumstances is painful. This was not how you thought it would be, but you are ready to move forward and put all of this behind you.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Temperance
Find a reason to be patient and kind. There will always be an excuse to lose your temper or blame someone else for problems. But it takes a big person to take the higher road. The climb is steep, but you can do it.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Star
Interacting with the universe around you is always a possibility. Even when you are not looking for an answer or have nothing in your life you want to happen, the universe is always speaking, and all you need to do is be quiet and listen.
