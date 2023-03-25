Horoscope Today: March 26, 2023, Each Zodiac Sign

The Moon leaves Taurus and enters the dynamic sign of Gemini.
March has been one interesting month, zodiac signs, and today's horoscope demonstrates how much we have to learn the rest of the year. Mars has exited stage left to enter Cancer, and the Moon has escaped the difficulty of Uranus. Now we get a few days to breathe, and as a result, an amazing thing starts to take place — thinking!
Today, there's one key area of our lives where Mars and the Moon bring intensity and focus. Anticipate an a-ha moment where you can embrace and implement a new idea. To find out what else is in store for your zodiac sign this Sunday, read your Sun, Moon, and rising sign horoscopes for today.
Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Communicate. Today presents you with a golden opportunity; you get the gift of gab when the Moon leaves sultry Taurus to enter the sign of Gemini. Today matters related to the past emerge into the present and the future. You are the ultimate storyteller who can connect the dots in writing fiction, poetry, and other genres online, in blogs or on your social media.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Diversify. When the Moon enters your money sector, it's time to look at the big picture regarding personal finances. There may be a few areas where you can strategically make a change that benefits you monetarily. While Venus is in your zodiac sign, the future of money may appear uncertain, but you can catch a wave of luck and ride it out successfully.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Plan ahead. The Moon enters your sign, where it will transit for the next few days. This is a prime opportunity for you to do something special just for yourself. Self-care is a great place for you to start, and then branch out by incorporating small changes that help set the tone for April.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Let go of the past. The Moon in Gemini activates the past and the future, where you can move thoughts, ideas, and feelings through a portal where you can change and make improvements. One area of your life that you'll want to begin is in your recent past, where your life lessons were learned hardest. You can apply what you've learned to your life as common sense and wisdom.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Make friends. You're lively today as your social sector starts to activate and make you more popular among peers. You get invited to do things with various people in your circle of influence. You may need to pick and choose your activities but focus on what makes you the happiest.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Get to work. Today is all about the little things in life that make everything else special. Today, plan to make important changes to your daily schedule and routine to incorporate more time for dating, going out with friends and not only bringing work home to complete because you have too much time.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Have faith. The universe is alive and well, and sometimes it speaks, and other times it remains silent. Today, no matter your spirituality practice or religious status, there is no feeling or threat about your decisions, including your why.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Read between the lines. It's important to 'read the room' and be aware that some people simply present themselves as more than who they are. Read between the lines, and notice when body language changes so you adapt accordingly.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Collaborate. Having a few friends in your corner who share common interests is always good. You can plan a project together and build your reputation by sharing each other's vision for the future. You will enjoy chatting about methods, theories and anything else that you both feel passionate about.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
It's the little things. The small things people say and do go a long way. When you feel your personality or chemistry has changed or that you'd rather break up, be brave enough to be honest. The small details about your feelings matter, even if they are hard to admit.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Have fun. Today was made for thrifting, going out and seeing an art show or museum or trying something new, like going for a canoe ride or trying your hand at kayaking. Aim to be creative and uniquely romantic. Play with friends, socialize and have a supercharged, happy day.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Family first. Relatives may hold strong opinions, but rather than you being told directly what they are, they may gossip instead. You can see beyond their behavior and address it directly. Gossip may get worse when it's confronted, and avoiding it is hard to do, but with time, you may put this experience behind you.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.