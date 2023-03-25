3 Zodiac Signs Are 'Happy & Luckiest In Love' On March 26, 2023

If we have one thing on our side on March 26, 2023, it's the transit of the Sun sextile Moon, which absolutely brings out the hopeful side to all love relationships and lets us finally put aside our differences. If we dwell on all the things that are terrible all the time, as we tend to do, we will end up miserable and sad, and honestly, who needs that? We know this already, yet we don't listen to our good advice, which ends up making bad decisions and saying nasty things to the people we really and truly love.

But! Not today. Oh no. We will not be able to dumb down the positive effects of the Sun sextile Moon, and we may even end up making ourselves laugh; it will hit us that so much of what we do to create these negative situations lies solely in our inability to grasp the concept that 'we are what we think.' On March 26, during the Sun sextile Moon, we go there...to that philosophical place where we figure things out, and for zodiac signs, the answer is clear: we are the ones who make or break our lives, and today is the day we decide to MAKE them.

While everyone stands to benefit from the transit of the Sun sextile Moon, we who really love the idea of being happy to go for it with all the sincerity we can muster up. We want our partners to feel joy, so we go out of our way to help them. Today, we set aside our aggressions and give up the need to be right. We are content to be wrong, right, or in the middle, because the only thing that matters right now, today, March 26, 2023, is being happy and in love, with the people, we have chosen to spend our lives with.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest in Love on March 26, 2023

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's taken you a lifetime to become the easygoing person that you are now, and when you happen to come across as transit like Sun sextile Moon, which comes around on this day, March 26, 2023, you feel like you are definitely in the right place at the right time...with the right person. You do not take advantage of good things; as you know, everything that happens that is good can just as easily disappear. You roll with the times, but that doesn't mean you anticipate negativity simply because the times are good. No, you honor goodness by believing in it, and this shows up today in your love life. You and your partner have gone through a lot together, and during Sun sextile Moon, you see this journey as one most excellent. Enjoy your beautiful day, Taurus. It's all yours.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You will be in full form today, Leo, as the Sun sextile Moon helps calm your nerves and bring out your courage. You are very much in love with someone else and want them to know it. You feel fully supported by the universe today, and you want to take that brave feeling and show your person that you are everything you say you are: loyal, devoted, in love and reliable. It feels so good for you to own this, to know that you are truly a wonderful person, and on March 26, 2023, during the Sun sextile Moon, you will know yourself as steadfast and true. You will be so loved and appreciated for finally showing this side of yourself, but your partner has always known this about you. Have yourself an incredible day, Leo.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When you are nice, then whoever is on the receiving end of your kindness gets to know what love is all about. You are the ultimate nice person, and when that feeling is genuine, as it is for your person on this date, March 26, 2023, you shine like the Sun at midday. And, being that the supporting transit of the day is Sun sextile Moon, you might even feel giddy, overjoyed, bubbling over with love and affection for this person you call 'partner.' You have crossed the threshold and are no longer content to hold back when showing your love. Your person has shown you that they can be trusted, ultimately, and with that knowledge, the only direction to go is up. You are in your element today, Libra, and now that you feel safe enough to give it all, you will do just that, and it will be appreciated fully.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.