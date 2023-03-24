each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for march 25. 2023

According to today's tarot horoscope, another solid day is here. March 25, 2023, appears to bring very few conflicts, a welcome change from earlier this week. Read on to find out what's in store for you, your friends, and others by checking out your tarot horoscope and other signs.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Enjoy your day. There are so many things you can pack into the hours, but whatever you find yourself doing, make sure you also include some special time just for yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

A mature and wise friend can be the best person to talk to. They can give you insight and advice you need to hear when you feel over your head with troubles.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Death

There's a reason why things had to end. A new beginning is ushered into your life. When a door closes, remember another one opens. The end of a chapter makes room for writing a new one!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Put your thinking cap on. Today requires you to be smart and savvy as you approach your life. A few cool things in your world can take your life in a new direction. It's up to you to decide which one you'd like to pursue.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

You know in your heart when a relationship will not work out. It's OK if you're not ready to end it altogether. Saying goodbye to someone you love is not easy to do. But, you may see that your personality conflicts are harder to overcome than you once thought. Eventually, with time, you may end things and try to heal your heart so you can love again.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World

You don't have to pick between the spiritual and the material realms. They are not necessarily incompatible with each other. It's OK to have a bit of both in your life. You can use what you possess for spiritual purposes — giving to the poor, helping others in need, and sharing hope.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Nothing is impossible if you believe in your heart that you were meant for it. Every person has a purpose, and your journey may be a long road that's hard to navigate. You have to persevere. If you quit, you most assuredly will not see your dreams come true.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You have to make an important decision. Some people make snap choices, and others take their time to consider the pros and cons, including the potential consequences. What's your style of resolving conflict? Lean on what has worked for you in the past.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Is someone being unfaithful or unfair? The betrayal of a friend hurts your heart deeply. It's not easy to forget what someone has done, but you can forgive them. You may never be able to be as close as you once were, but letting go of their actions is healing for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

It's time to get together with your best friends to make something beautiful you can appreciate and admire. You can do an art project or plan a party in your home. Whatever you decide to do, celebrate friendship!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Manage your emotions. Sometimes feelings can get the best of you. You can cry, get angry and feel fear, but what matters is not what you feel but how you handle the moment. You show true strength when you can act with thoughtful consideration toward yourself and others.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe speaks to us all of the time. You can hear the voice of the universe in the middle of the silence of life. If you have longed to connect with the core part of your being, allow yourself to partake of all that is out in nature as it helps to guide the way toward self-love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.