Accurate Horoscope For March 25, 2023, All Zodiac Signs

Today we have a Moon in the stubborn sign of Taurus while the Sun is in go-getter Aries. Mars, the planet of motivation, leaves Gemini to enter Cancer, a water sign making an emotional transition that activates big changes for all zodiac signs. We are in a season of flux with Pluto in Aquarius now. There's a lot to consider during today's horoscope for March 25, 2023. Find out what this means for you!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Be open to a life of abundance. There are times when your mindset is what comes between you and a life of wealth. Today, despite difficult finances, remember that money comes easily, and you can find it wherever you are.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Grief is normal. There are stages to the grieving process when you've loved and lost. You may not experience all the healing you need in your life in one swoop. But with time, you learn to let go and move in a new, happy direction.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be at peace with the way things are. Life can be unpredictable. Friendships change. Relationships evolve. But one thing always remains the same — change. This is why even what you perceive to be a negative will work out for your highest good.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love what you do. Today, you can find a way to make money doing something you enjoy. Your work brings about deep pleasure. You may find a new avenue to pursue that you did not consider in the past.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Trust that the universe speaks to you where you are. Today is a spiritual day for you, where you learn about life, love, and how faith works in mysterious ways.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Share your burdens with others. Today, secrets come to the surface, allowing you to speak openly about your problems. Someone may have a solution to share with you and the resources to help you resolve a conflict.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A relationship grows despite its challenges. You may have a few growing pains with a beloved friend, partner or business associate. These moments help to refine your relationship's dynamic and encourage awareness.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to do the hard work of building a relationship you're proud of. Once the feelings of romance start to lessen, you see that there are things you need to fine-tune to become a power couple. Start small. You don't have to accomplish everything you think needs to change today.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can make this work. There are quite a few details that may need to be addressed, but once you get back into a rhythm you may find that your life flows nicely. A little bit of disruption to your busy schedule can be a downer, but you'll find a way to bring things back together again.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There are so many wonderful ways to say thank you to someone you love. Be creative about showing your appreciation. Bake cookies. Send flowers. Go beyond sending a text message or making a phone call.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Family can leave you doubting yourself. They don't see you the way others do. They only recall who you were when you were younger, but your growth is visible to the world. When others celebrate you, don't feel sad if your relatives don't see you in the same way. Eventually, they will catch up.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Talk about your longings. You have a deep desire to try something new, but you need to claim it before it manifests in your life. Say it aloud and speak as if it's already in existence. Believe in your dreams!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.