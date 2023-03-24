Today's love horoscope for March 25, 2023, is about setting clear boundaries in romance. With Venus in earthy Taurus, we want stable love, and when Mars enters Cancer, we are reactive when romance feels inconsistent or selfish.

There's a tendency to act selfishly on Saturday when the Sun is in Aries, but maturity reminds us to strike a balance between putting ourselves before others. Today, what matters is how we tune in to our feelings and act in loving and kind ways. Kindness is an overall theme of today's love horoscope forecast.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, March 25, 2023:

Aries

A key relationship can change, but not without a bit of effort first. Growth in love requires a willingness to let go of the old ways of thinking so you can fully embrace a new way of being. It's up to you to decide how quickly this process will go.

Taurus

Trust your inner voice, especially when it comes to love and romance. Some things take time, but other experiences can be a bit faster than you had anticipated. The universe is timeless, and so is real love.

Gemini

Love is the goal. When you can love someone well, there's nothing better to claim your stake in. You have a big heart, and it was meant to be shared with someone who loves you for you.

Cancer

Be patient. Being single is not a curse or something you must blame yourself for. Finding true love takes time. You aren't looking to be desired by everyone you meet but by 'the one' that will hold your heart forever. The wait is worth it.

Leo

Don't let fear of rejection stop you from trying to find a relationship. Ask a person out on a date. If they say 'no,' you're one step closer to a 'yes' with the right person. If they accept, you may be closer to realizing your dream of love with someone you feel is the right one for you.

Virgo

Be open to forgiving an ex who once broke your heart. You can't hold on to a grudge forever. It will only create problems in your future relationships. Letting someone be freed from your judgment is a gift you give to yourself.

Libra

Good relationships also are great for your health. Don't ignore your intuition if a person feels wrong to you and gives you bad vibes. Chances are things won't change in the future, and you'll regret not listening to your inner voice.

Scorpio

Be honest about how you are feeling. Love is either there or it is not. If you don't think a relationship can go any further, call it what it is — friendship. It's better to let the person know upfront so you don't waste either of your time.

Sagittarius

A friend can be a wonderful person to spend time with while you're single. You enjoy each other's company and have fun without the pressure of performing for each other or taking things too far.

Capricorn

One thing you can do to get your ex back is to take personal responsibility for your part. You can change once you can see what you could have done better. And even if you don't speak to each other in the future, it's a good thing to do for yourself and your future happiness.

Aquarius

Ending a relationship does not mean you're a failure. You learn from every experience you have with someone you care about. You gain deep insight into yourself and your partnership. Use that insight to better yourself to be a better lover and companion.

Pisces

Love can last when the timing is right, but sometimes things have to end before they can be perfect later. Sometimes you're not ready for one another. People sometimes need space so that they can mature and evolve into the person they need to be for themselves and a serious relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.