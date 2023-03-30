3 Zodiac Signs With 'Satisfying’ Horoscopes On March 31, 2023

March 31. 2023 brings some of the best energy to three zodiac signs and their horoscopes. As the Aries Sun trines the Leo Moon, a satisfying and optimistic energy settles over your heart. Recently, a flurry of activity has brought unexpected events and created an overwhelming desire to follow your deepest passions. While this is still in effect today, the aspects between Venus and Uranus in Taurus and Mars in Cancer and Saturn in Pisces are beginning to separate, leaving room for new energy to take its place.

The Sun represents your vitality, life force and external actions, while the Moon governs your internal self, emotions, and intuition. Together, they represent the ability to feel and act on things deeply. With the recent Equinox only occurring last week, a relative balance between daylight and darkness will still enhance the union of the Sun and Moon today.

When the world around you is balanced, you will inherently find greater balance within yourself. It helps to not only settle your nervous system but also helps you to regulate your overactive thoughts or sometimes triggered emotions. There is peace that can start to take root even if you are beginning this new part of your journey.

Today as the last day of a life-changing month rolls out, you are beginning to be reminded that you are only at the beginning of this new chapter of your life. It will continue to develop, not just over the new month or year, but for the next twenty as you move through the newness of Pluto in Aquarius.

Yet, even in the acknowledgment of today, it does not have to stop you from simply being able to appreciate where you are or even how far you have traveled to reach this space. The Sun in Aries and the Leo Moon promote well-being and satisfaction within yourself, your relationships, and your life. This will help you feel more confident and empowered to improve your life and create meaningful moments.

Because of the influence of both Aries and Leo today, it is a perfect time to socialize with friends and family, plan a date or even make the choice to go on the first day. There is hope in the air. You feel more positive about the journey you have been on up until this point in time. Not only the positive moments in life are worthwhile, but they help you to balance the more challenging moments. They give you a reason to continue moving forward and help show you that even during momentous change, you can still find joy. As this month winds down, celebrate where you are. Celebrate the growth that you have been through, the choices that you have made and the lessons that you have learned, which allow you to sit back today with a smile in your heart, knowing that this moment is precisely where you belong.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 31, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Sun in your first house of Aries brings a boldness that you are still getting used to. You entered this zodiac season feeling uncertain about what was to come because you know you are in a profound change that will only be accentuated as the first eclipse of the year and a new cycle that occurs in your own zodiac sign in just a few weeks. But today, as the Sun in Aries trains the Leo Moon, you can balance your feelings with the ability to find joy within your life. Leo rules your fifth house, which governs matters like marriage and children, but IT also rules self-expression, joy, and pleasure. Today is a balance between your desires and thoughts and the ability to make the most of the present moment. Regardless of what else is going on in your life, you should be able to find pleasure and meaning within it because that will give you the validation for those major changes you are considering.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have been going through a chapter of expansion as you dream bigger and bolder than ever before. Since February, you have experienced new and exciting opportunities in your life. You have discovered more of your passion and purpose in life rather than just feeling like you are working to earn a paycheck. Today’s trine between the Leo Moon and the Sun in Aries highlights your own inner needs and wants in terms of the new opportunities for expansion that are coming in. You are being given the validation that you can hang onto who you authentically are and still expand yourself and your life into new directions. As you understand this deeply, you will also have difficulty figuring out why you ever considered passing up on the gifts the universe is trying to deliver to you.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Whether you are spending time with friends or a lover today — you cannot go wrong. Your relationships have become closer and more intimate this month. You have been healing this part of your life to have a more aligned relationship that honors your worth and deservingness. Today as the Leo Moon emphasizes friendships, you will feel on top of the world.

While today can bring balance and growth to some zodiac signs, for you, it is all about enjoying life. It may even be a situation where you head out with your best friends and romantic partner for fun and joy. Whatever your plans are today, the most important thing is to honor your ability to enjoy life. Let go of any recent strains and recognize that no matter what else is going on, you can still appreciate all that you have built and all the love you now have in your life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.