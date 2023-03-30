3 Zodiac Signs Want 'A Little Fling' On March 31, 2023, During The Moon In Leo

On March 31, 2023, three zodiac signs want a little fling, thanks to the Moon in Leo. Because of the dynamic qualities that come with the Leo Moon, we, too, will feel dynamic in as much as we need to express ourselves to the fullest. There is a heightened sense of creativity, passion and self-expression. This transit is ruled by the Sun, bringing warmth, light, and energy to the cosmic arena. On March 31, 2023, we want attention. We'll want someone special to 'see' us, know who we are, and experience us because we believe we are worth being known.

Because this transit brings out this joyous side to us, we want to be recognized; however, if this leads us to want a brief romantic encounter or a short affair, it's because we're not altogether committed to something lasting; we want a short term experience of love and adoration. The Leo Moon wants instant gratification, not promises and plans for the future. While those things are lovely in their own way, for Aries, Leo, and Scorpio, the purpose is 'short and sweet.' We're not in it for the long haul. We want...a fling. Something sweet but inconsequential.

What makes this 'dynamic' is that we really only want a burst of energy, or rather, we want to go with that burst of energy until it burns out. We need the break from the 'heavy,', so we will go after romance today in a way that isn't usual for us; we want an escape clause. We don't want to commit, and if both parties agree, we are in our element today. Today is day number one of the short, sweet romance that three zodiac signs will be going after during the Leo Moon.

Three zodiac signs want a brief romantic encounter during the Leo Moon on March 31, 2023.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You can find someone to get involved with, but they must be on board with this 'romance' being temporary. You aren't out there looking for your soul mate or number one; you are looking to spend quality time with someone who has the same interests as you; they must be willing to let go of you as well, as your feeling is not about heavy romantic relating at this point in your life. You want the company of someone wonderful without the obligation that puts you at risk of having responsibility towards them. So, on March 31, 2023, you will feel in control of your life. While you still enjoy sharing romantic evenings with trustworthy and intelligent people, you don't want to lock in anything permanent at this point.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Being a Leo, you are already known for your leadership and love of the spotlight. You will be the one who calls the shots today. You feel good about life and yourself; you don't want to waste your energy on something too distracting, like a full-blown love affair. You are more interested in something short-lived, as you don't think you have the mental bandwidth to do anything more. If you are honest with your partner, nobody will be hurt when it's time to part, should there be a time when you actually do part. You are open to any scenario, but as it stands, during the Leo Moon, you'd rather stick to the idea of having a fling rather than a gigantic commitment. You will do as you see fit, and it will all work out just fine, Leo.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The intense energy of the Leo Moon can be exhausting on you, Scorpio, and it's crucial to take breaks and recharge your batteries. Love and romance have left you feeling out of it, and while you enjoy the company of those you can be actively engaged with, you aren't up for anything too...restrictive. Today, you want to respect yourself by doing what you feel is best rather than what others want of you. You will steer yourself towards someone who interests you, though they may not necessarily be anyone you'd want to spend your life with. Today, March 31, 2023, is for you to decide what you want to do with your life. If you choose to get into a romantic fling with someone, the universe says, "Have fun!"

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.