Every Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For March 24, 2023

Your love and relationship horoscope brings an amazing day for our relationships this Friday, March 24, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, March 24, 2023:

Aries

A 'me-first attitude' is not a negative from time to time, and today pulling back may feel natural to you. Being with someone does not mean you have to lose yourself in the process. Today, you may struggle to strike the right balance between giving to someone and remembering that sometimes you have to take time from a relationship to find yourself.

Taurus

The past can still create pangs of pain that are hard to process, but there is a healing beginning to manifest as Jupiter continues to work closely with Chiron, the Wounded Healer. Some scars may never fully leave your memory, but you can find a new way of living once you are ready to let go of the past.

Gemini

A conversation can open a new wound for you and lead you to confide in a friend who is easy to listen to and slow to judge. Today, be cautious. However, there are times when speaking too soon and too much can lead you down the path of regret. It could be better to speak to the person who hurt you so you can productively resolve the problem.

Cancer

Work can be a wonderful salve for pain from heartache. You may even find that you aren't thinking about an ex you once loved more than life itself. You may never be able to change a few things about your history, but you can rewrite the future!

Leo

Where there is pain, there can also be healing. It's difficult to drown out the sorrows when Jupiter and Chiron are so close. Things feel bigger than life today, and it can be so easy to point the finger and blame someone else for why a relationship isn't working out the way you want. Remember, you control your destiny, and it all starts with yourself.

Virgo

You become aware of something going on in your lover's life that you had not known before. Call it a secret or being on a 'need to know basis' the truth of a situation gets revealed to you. This can help you to broach a topic that you sensed needed to be talked about but did not have the opportunity to bring up naturally.

Libra

Love is something you want, need, and crave, but it's not easy to get close to a person and then fear losing them. Today, you learn to allow a relationship to move forward even if your heart is saying to put your guard up. Love is worth the risk.

Scorpio

You're working a bit harder on a relationship than a partner, causing you to wonder and doubt their love. Today, jumping to conclusions is not the best way to approach your partner. Instead, aim for a civil conversation to see where you can improve the relationship.

Sagittarius

There's a bit of intensity taking place in your romance sector, and you are ready to make some moves in the love department. Despite your claims to resist the emotion without fail, you are the initiator of love, Sagittarius. Today, you may decide a little bit of fun is healthy and let your heart flirt a bit, even for a night out with a friend.

Capricorn

You're ready to build a house and turn your love nest into a home for two. Today, you build a solid foundation of love and romance with awareness. You know why things did not work out for you in the past, and by taking those lessons, you're ready to approach the future in confidence, knowing you can get love right now.

Aquarius

With so much energy in your communication sector, your mind is racing with ideas, dreams and a desire to talk openly about love and romance. This could be a wonderful surprise to a partner who longed for you to open up about your childhood or past. Today, you may be willing to share more than usual — and feel good about it.

Pisces

You can't throw money at a problem, but you can certainly invest in the solutions to make things right. Today, you seek ways to encourage trust and fidelity. You are a master problem solver in your relationship and find a way to create a solid foundation of love that you can build on as a couple.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.