Horoscope For Today, Friday, March 24, 2023, All Zodiac Signs

It's beautiful when the stars align, and on Friday, we have planets grouping in both Taurus and Aries. There's a stellium, which means a concentration of energy gathering where we consider our wants and needs, and it's affecting how we approach resources, money and financial security. For some zodiac signs, there's a lot of healing left to do after the pandemic, and themes may arise related to this due to Pluto entering Aquarius yesterday.

So if you've not recovered from the effects of 2020, you may find it more doable now and see your feet begin to settle on secure ground. Others desire to change their income and careers, but those changes involve internal reflection. Today's horoscope brings insight into each zodiac sign. So, consider reading your Sun sign, Moon and rising sign's horoscope for the most accurate astrology forecast.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, March 24, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Relax, Aries, everything is going to turn out just fine. Today, you get the benefit of the Moon in Taurus, which means simple pleasures are here to use to your advantage. There's still tension in the air, which will continue to ramp up as your ruling planet, Mars in Gemini, is etching closer to the finish line.

So, as the stress rises, take a cue from the universe and do something that helps you to relax. The Moon in Taurus encourages you to splurge on material things you love, from food to clothing. Take care of yourself!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

One more day with the Moon in your sign. The Moon is exalted in your sign, which means it's the highest expression of emotional maturity, sensuality, love and care it can give. This is a big hint for you to love yourself.

It's a perfect day for self-care, including having a leisurely meal, listening to a podcast or an audiobook on love and relationships, or enjoying a conversation with a good friend.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today, you're looking back at the past, and even though you may not like to do a big review of your history, for today, it's still important and relevant. The Moon will connect with Uranus in Taurus, and something that catches your attention may change.

You might receive a call from an ex, or you could get some important news you were waiting for but did not think would come in so soon. Today a blast from the past may take you by surprise, but it will be good.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A good friend can help you accomplish so many things, but first, before you can take your relationship to the next level and accomplish big dreams and goals, you need to assess your strengths and weaknesses. Today is the perfect time to have a meeting of the minds with a pal with whom you think there is business potential.

You might see potential in an associate whom you network with or the possibility of collaboration with an old college friend whom you occasionally remain in touch with. Today is made for exploring those opportunities and how far you can go together with teamwork.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Put your passion to work, and you never know Leo... it could lead to you making some spare cash. Today's Moon in Taurus stokes your desire to do something of value that gives you a strong sense of value and personal appreciation but can be turned around and sold to provide a service to others.

Perhaps you love to do woodwork or have a killer brownie recipe that you feel is hands-down the best out there and sellable at the local farmer's market. Whatever it is that has you daydreaming, Leo, it's time for you to go out there and test the waters to see where your dreams take you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You don't mind a dream or two, but nothing feels as good as keeping both feet planted firmly on the ground. Today, your head will get a bit lost in the clouds due to some good news or an event that rekindles your faith in the universe and brings a sense of hope.

You need this type of gentle reminder because you can become a little bit too focused on the material realm. Today, embrace a bit of life that ventures on the spiritual side of things to see where the universe takes you when your heart is open to it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today, a part of you may prefer to keep your generous nature a secret, and you might even find pleasure in knowing you gave but did not get recognized.

In the spirit of generosity, should you have a little extra pocket change you do not mind sharing, you might pay it forward by buying someone's drinks at a coffee shop or tip a bit more than usual to the cab driver you think needs money. You may even pay someone's bill or search for secret opportunities to improve the world. Today's all about giving; for you, that's a wonderful way to live.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may find yourself attracted to your polar opposite, and while this may seem to be a misfit of a relationship to you, it makes perfect sense.

To have someone in your life that brings out a side of you that others do not see is a wonderful experience. You have an open, welcoming heart that warms up to the unexpected today, allowing a totally new world to open to you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sometimes chores can become a form of therapy because they allow you to get lost in a moment without overusing your brain. Deep cleaning and making things shine and beautiful provide a deep sense of accomplishment for you. Even if you don't ordinarily enjoy washing the dishes or tending to the routine chores of life, today is much different. There's a wholesomeness to simplicity, and you're here for it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You don't always have time to indulge in love and creativity, but today you are likely to make time for them because it feels good to you. An old half-done DIY project may be added to your list of things to do this weekend.

You might be tired of staring at a wall with paint you loved last year but now needs to go. In fact, the desire to color your world beautiful may be hard to resist and being artful is how you'd like this day to go.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Life has not been easy for you the last few years with Uranus in Taurus, and today you may feel the cosmic shift change usher in the new winds of change now that Pluto is in your zodiac sign. Pent-up emotions you've stuffed may surface as the Moon in Taurus brushes against Uranus today. The following events are worthy of a journal entry or a Facebook post so you can look back one year from now and mark the day when you started to see change begin.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You know what you want today, and by golly, you plan on getting it. Sweet words are like food to the soul for you today, and you may find it hard to resist spending time around the people who stoke your ego best. You're here for the compliments today, and it's not that you're egocentric or selfish; you know what you need, and today kindness is at the top of your necessity list.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.