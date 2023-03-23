Daily Tarot Horoscope For Friday, March 24, 2023

We could all use a little bit of advice from time-to-time.
Your daily tarot reading is here for each zodiac signs on March 24, 2023. Today's tarot brings out the best in us in various ways and situations. Check out what's in store for you starting this Friday.
Read your zodiac sign's Sun, Moon and rising sign to find out more.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Justice
Gratitude saves the day. Today, don't compare yourself to others. It may be hard not to notice or envy when someone shows up at work or comes to your home wearing something new and shiny. Eventually, you'll have the new car you want or the house you have been dreaming to own. Eventually, you will have your turn.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Star
Protection surrounds you and your life even if you don't believe in angels. Today, overcome your stubborn, "I can do this myself" nature. Ask the universe for what you want. You never know what doors will open for you once you are mentally and emotionally ready to receive.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Emperor
Anger is a valid human emotion, like love, happiness, and sadness. Today when you feel your temper rising, don't shove those emotions away. Stuffing feelings never remove them; it hurts you in the long run. Give yourself permission to process how you feel. This is a moment where you can grow.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Hermit
Everyone needs time to themselves, Cancer. The Hermit tarot card is about spiritual pursuits and introspection, but if you simply want to wear your favorite jammies and spend the day reading in bed, so be it. Today, you get the time you need to rest and relax.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
Is this situation worth waiting around for? Some problems cannot be solved no matter how long you wait or how much effort you put into working things out. If you think it's hopeless, maybe it's time to cash in your chips and call it a day. Losing could be a big win for you this time around.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Empress
When you smile and show your tender side, it lights up a room. There's something special about being the person who makes others happy. The expression of love may be in short supply for someone you care about. You might question if you're doing too much or being overly motherly. Just be you!
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Lovers
You won't always know what you want; sometimes, you may change your mind when you get it. Dating allows you to figure out the type of person you want to have in your life. You may have had a type in the past, but circumstances have changed. You might like something new and different because you are more mature, and your needs have changed with your mindset.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Devil
Everyone gets tempted by things in life. You may feel tested beyond your ability to say "no' today. Put an accountability system in place before you need one. Ask a friend to be the person you can call or text when you feel over your head. You can use them as a partner who helps you make better decisions.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Tower
When unexpected problems happen, you may not know what to do. Some of you may wonder whether or not you caused the situation and if you can do anything to help stop the situation from spiraling out of control. Right now, you can try riding the situation out without adding fuel to the fire. A solution may present itself on its own.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The High Priestess
You have a gentle approach to leadership, which works well for you. No one likes a pushy or aggressive boss, so your effort goes a long way when you show you can be a good listener and care about others.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Chariot
Today, giving up is a no-no. Even if you feel tired and see no end, this tarot card lets you know you can hang in there. The climb is steep and long, but if you set your mind to a goal, you can reach it.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Judgement
Everyone experiences self-doubt, but the point is to really review the situation before taking on all the responsibility. You can't control all outcomes. You only can do your best. In the end, every person involved must take responsibility for themselves.
